LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025 Match 30 Live: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match No. 30 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on April 14. With momentum on their side, LSG will be confident heading into this clash, especially after a dominant six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran once again anchored the chase with class and composure, continuing their fine form this season.

Having secured four wins from six matches, Lucknow sit comfortably at the fourth spot on the points table. Their strong batting lineup, coupled with reliable bowling, makes them one of the most balanced sides of the tournament. Playing at home will further boost their confidence as they look to tighten their grip on a playoff spot.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have had a rough start to the season. With just one win from five games, CSK is at the bottom of the table. The absence of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad due to injury has hurt their batting depth. Even the return of MS Dhoni as captain hasn’t yielded results, as seen in their recent loss to KKR. CSK must regroup quickly or risk fading out early.

LSG vs CSK: Full Squads

LSG: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi



CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi