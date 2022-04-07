7 April 2022, 20:01 PM
LSG strike back
Both Shaw and Warner are back to the dressing room as DC lose both their openers. Gowtham got rid of Shaw while Bishnoi picked the wicket of Warner.
DC 69/2 after 8.3 overs
7 April 2022, 19:30 PM
DC off to a flying start
Prithvi Shaw looks in great touch in this gam. Warner off to a shaky start. Holder and K Gowtham need to maintain a good line and length.
DC 27/0 after 3 overs
7 April 2022, 19:08 PM
Match Time!
David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are opening for DC as expected. Jason Holder has the ball in hand.
Here we go!
7 April 2022, 19:01 PM
LSG vs DC Playing 11
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
7 April 2022, 17:43 PM
LSG vs DC Toss News
KL Rahul wins toss and Lucknow Super Giants will bowl first.
7 April 2022, 17:42 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between LSG and DC.
LSG will be looking to maintaining their winning run while DC will be looking to come back to winning ways.
Stay tuned for more updates here.