LSG vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: DC on backfoot with loss of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner

Check out live updates and score from Match 15 of Tata IPL 2022 between LSG and DC  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 7, 2022 - 20:14
Source: Twitter

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two enormously gifted cricketers, earmarked as future India captains will be showcasing their tactical acumen when newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Thursday.

Rahul and Pant, both match-winners in their own rights even with the bat, will like to seize the initiative in these early rounds.

IPL is a great platform where a good exhibition of meticulous homework, informed decision making with a dash of punt at critical junctures will hold any leader in good stead.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

7 April 2022, 20:01 PM

LSG strike back

Both Shaw and Warner are back to the dressing room as DC lose both their openers. Gowtham got rid of Shaw while Bishnoi picked the wicket of Warner. 

DC 69/2 after 8.3 overs

7 April 2022, 19:30 PM

DC off to a flying start

Prithvi Shaw looks in great touch in this gam. Warner off to a shaky start. Holder and K Gowtham need to maintain a good line and length.

DC 27/0 after 3 overs

7 April 2022, 19:08 PM

Match Time!

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are opening for DC as expected. Jason Holder has the ball in hand. 

Here we go!

 

7 April 2022, 19:01 PM

LSG vs DC Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

7 April 2022, 17:43 PM

LSG vs DC Toss News

KL Rahul wins toss and Lucknow Super Giants will bowl first. 

7 April 2022, 17:42 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between LSG and DC.

LSG will be looking to maintaining their winning run while DC will be looking to come back to winning ways. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.

