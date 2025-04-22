Live Cricket Score | LSG vs DC, IPL 2025 Updates: Rishabh’s Lucknow Face Axar’s Delhi

The Lucknow Super Giants began their campaign with a loss but have bounced back strongly, thanks to their explosive top-order performances. However, their new captain, Rishabh Pant, is yet to showcase his true potential with the bat.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals made an impressive start to IPL 2025, securing four consecutive victories. But their momentum was halted in their fifth match with a defeat against Mumbai Indians on home turf in Delhi. Currently, Delhi Capitals sit at the 2nd position on the points table, while Lucknow Super Giants occupy the 5th spot.

Coming into this clash, Delhi will be eager to return to winning ways, while Lucknow will look to carry forward the momentum from their recent victory. It’s set to be a thrilling contest as both teams aim to strengthen their positions in the race for the playoffs.

Squads For LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akash Deep, Arshin Kulkarn

Delhi Capitals (DC): Karun Nair, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, KL Rahul (WC), Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Vipraj Nigam, Manvanth Kumar L, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar