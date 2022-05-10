10 May 2022, 20:56 PM
GT- 144/4 (20 Overs)
Gujarat Titans finish at runs after 20 overs with Shubman Gill being the lone-wolf for them as he scored an unbeaten 63 off 49 balls. GT batting lineup collapsed infront of LSG's pace attack as Avesh Khan took 2 big wickets of Matthew Wade and Hardik Pandya. LSG have to score 145 runs to win.
10 May 2022, 20:54 PM
Gill hits FIFTY
Shubman Gill completes his half-century after David Miller's dismissal as GT struggle to put up a challenging total. Rahul Tewatia and Shubman Gill in the middle for GT now.
GT- 117/4 (17 Overs), Gill 59 (45) & Tewatia 2 (2)
10 May 2022, 20:38 PM
GT need RUNS
Gujarat Titans trying to push the paddle now but LSG bowlers are keen with good line and length. David Miller and Shubman Gill in the middle for GT as they look to put up a big score.
GT- 87/3 (14 Overs), Gill 45 (37) & Miller 15 (16)
10 May 2022, 20:17 PM
Miller & Gill to GUIDE
David Miller and Shubman Gill in the middle for Gujarat Titans as they look to guide GT to a challenging total for LSG. Jason Holder into the attack for LSG.
GT- 76/3 (12 Overs), Gill 40 (32) & Miller 9 (9)
10 May 2022, 20:15 PM
ANOTHER ONE!
BIG-WICKET! Hardik Pandya caught behind by De Kock bowled by Avesh Khan. LSG pacers are on fire tonight as GT lose 3 wickets without an impact.
GT- 52/3 (9.2 Overs), Gill 11 (13)
10 May 2022, 19:47 PM
OUT!
Wriddhiman Saha caught & bowled by Mohsin Khan for 5 (11). GT lose their first wicket but Matthew Wade bounces back their momentum with 2 boundaries in the next over.
GT- 24/1 (4 Overs), Wade 10 (6) & Gill 9 (8)
10 May 2022, 19:36 PM
GT start STEADY
Gujarat Titans start steady with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. Fast bowlers Mohsin Khan and Chameera attack the stumps for LSG.
GT- 7/0 (2 Overs), Saha 5 (9) & Gill 2 (3)
10 May 2022, 19:14 PM
Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
10 May 2022, 19:00 PM
Toss News!
Hardik Pandya wins toss and GT opt to bat
10 May 2022, 18:57 PM
Two IPL debuts
Karan Sharma makes his IPL debut for Lucknow while Sai Kishore makes his for the Gujarat Titans
10 May 2022, 17:52 PM
Hello and welcome to coverage of LSG vs GT contest in IPL 2022.
Both of teams have chance to cement their spot in playoffs today. Let's see who gets across the line first.
