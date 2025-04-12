LIVE LSG vs GT IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), led by explosive top orders, face off in a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash in Lucknow. Both teams boast top-four run-scorers this season, yet Shubman Gill hasn’t hit peak form. GT prefer a conservative T20 approach—saving wickets and accelerating late—while LSG rely on the aggressive trio of Markram, Marsh, and Pooran. Bowling could decide the outcome, with Rashid Khan’s timing a key factor against LSG’s left-handers. Digvesh Rathi and Prasidh Krishna are players to watch. Though rain may threaten briefly, a full match is expected on a pacer-friendly but slowly improving surface for spinners.

Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav