LSG vs GT (Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 20th Match: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Take On Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Toss at 3 PM IST, match starts at 3:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.
LIVE LSG vs GT IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), led by explosive top orders, face off in a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash in Lucknow. Both teams boast top-four run-scorers this season, yet Shubman Gill hasn’t hit peak form. GT prefer a conservative T20 approach—saving wickets and accelerating late—while LSG rely on the aggressive trio of Markram, Marsh, and Pooran. Bowling could decide the outcome, with Rashid Khan’s timing a key factor against LSG’s left-handers. Digvesh Rathi and Prasidh Krishna are players to watch. Though rain may threaten briefly, a full match is expected on a pacer-friendly but slowly improving surface for spinners.
Full Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav
LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: Gujarat’s T20 Blueprint: Old School but Effective
By preserving wickets early, GT launches late-innings assaults—watch for fireworks in overs 16-20 where they thrive.
LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: LSG’s Batting Trio Is Masking Pant’s Dip in Form
Markram, Marsh, and Pooran have been match-winners, ensuring LSG continues piling runs despite Rishabh Pant’s lean phase.
LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: GT’s Top Three Are Untouchable Right Now
Gill, Buttler, and Sudharsan have each slammed a 50 in every match—making Gujarat’s top order the most consistent in IPL 2025.
LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: LSG and GT Own the Top-Scorer Table
Four of the top five run-getters this IPL are from these two teams’ top orders, signaling explosive starts and fantasy cricket gold.
