Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2885012https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/lsg-vs-gt-live-score-ipl-2025-today-match-lucknow-super-giants-vs-gujarat-titans-26th-match-full-scorecard-toss-playing-11-pitch-report-narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad-shubman-gill-sanju-samson-jos-buttler-rashid-khan-2885012.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

LIVE | LSG vs GT Score, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Take On Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming

LSG vs GT (Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 20th Match: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Take On Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Toss at 3 PM IST, match starts at 3:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 10:17 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE LSG vs GT IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), led by explosive top orders, face off in a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash in Lucknow. Both teams boast top-four run-scorers this season, yet Shubman Gill hasn’t hit peak form. GT prefer a conservative T20 approach—saving wickets and accelerating late—while LSG rely on the aggressive trio of Markram, Marsh, and Pooran. Bowling could decide the outcome, with Rashid Khan’s timing a key factor against LSG’s left-handers. Digvesh Rathi and Prasidh Krishna are players to watch. Though rain may threaten briefly, a full match is expected on a pacer-friendly but slowly improving surface for spinners.

Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav

Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates Of IPL 2025 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

12 April 2025
10:17 IST

LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: Gujarat’s T20 Blueprint: Old School but Effective

By preserving wickets early, GT launches late-innings assaults—watch for fireworks in overs 16-20 where they thrive.

10:12 IST

LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: LSG’s Batting Trio Is Masking Pant’s Dip in Form

Markram, Marsh, and Pooran have been match-winners, ensuring LSG continues piling runs despite Rishabh Pant’s lean phase.

09:48 IST

LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: GT’s Top Three Are Untouchable Right Now

Gill, Buttler, and Sudharsan have each slammed a 50 in every match—making Gujarat’s top order the most consistent in IPL 2025.

09:31 IST

LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: LSG and GT Own the Top-Scorer Table

Four of the top five run-getters this IPL are from these two teams’ top orders, signaling explosive starts and fantasy cricket gold.

09:18 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 game LSG vs GT. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK