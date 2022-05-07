7 May 2022, 20:31 PM
WICKET!
Deepak Hooda is walking back to the hut after scoring 41 off 27 balls. Andre Russell with the wicket.
KKR have picked two big wickets in form of De Kock and Hooda now. Time to pick a couple more and stop LSG from getting to 200.
LSG 109/3 (12.5)
7 May 2022, 19:55 PM
Fifty for QDK
That is a fine knock from de Kock so far, completes the third century of IPL 2022 off just 27 balls.
Lucknow on top here and KKR under pressure to break this stand between Hooda and de Kock.
LSG 73/1 (7)
7 May 2022, 19:36 PM
De Kock, Hooda steady LSG
QDK and Hooda are forging a good partnership for the second wicket.
KKR need to ensure they come back strongly with a couple of wickets as these two can be dangerous if they stay there for a long time.
LSG have gone past fifty inside the powerplay!
LSG 53/1 (5.1)
7 May 2022, 19:28 PM
Terrible start for Lucknow!
KL Rahul has gone back without scoring a run and without a facing a ball too. Bad calling from Quinton and Rahul responsed but he falls short of the crease by at least two inches and has to go back. The top-scorer of their side is back to the hut and this is a big blow.
LSG 2/1 (1)
7 May 2022, 19:03 PM
Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana
7 May 2022, 18:48 PM
Toss Report
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in the 53rd match of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Saturday.
7 May 2022, 18:48 PM
Pitch Report by Deep Dasgupta
The average score on this used surface is 170. The two previous games (on the pitch) were played in the first half but the spinners have played a bigger role as the tournament has progressed. There has been more help when the spinners have bowled slower, less than 90kph. The grass has been shaved off, not much grass left and that has exposed the top soil. It is nice and hard but a bit abrasive. It is going to help the spinners a lot more especially with dew not being a factor.
7 May 2022, 18:34 PM
Milestones up for grabs in LSG vs KKR match
- LSG captain KL Rahul need 49 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2022.
- KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is 4 sixes away from 100 IPL sixes.
7 May 2022, 18:25 PM
Lucknow Super Giants are likely to make comeback in the playing XI. The pacer was rested in the last game. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders could bring back Pat Cummins by dropping Tim Southee, who was very expensive in the last match.
7 May 2022, 18:21 PM
Keepers – Lokesh Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock
Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Deepak Hooda
All-rounders – Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers – Umesh Yadav (VC), Mohsin Khan, Tim Southee
7 May 2022, 18:20 PM
Predicted Playing XI
LSG Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmatha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
KKR Predicted Playing XI: Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi
7 May 2022, 17:48 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 53 of IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders.
