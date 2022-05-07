A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants’ in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL here on Saturday.

LSG is sitting in second place with 14 points and is on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.

Former champions KKR are languishing in the eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a playoff spot.