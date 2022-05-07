7 May 2022, 22:04 PM Russell fires Wow, what insane hitting this is as Andre Russell smashes his West Indian teammate for 3 sixes and 1 four in the 9th over. He keeps KKR afloat in chase. Till the time he is there, LSG won't take a sigh of relief. KKR 64/4 (10) Kolkata Knight Riders need 113 runs in 60 balls

7 May 2022, 21:52 PM OUT This is big, the in-form Nitish Rana is going back as Avesh Khan cleans him up with a perfect yorker. What a delivery from this young bowling machine, who keeps bowling these wonderful spells. KKR in all sorts of trouble here. Finch back to the hut too. KKR 25/4 (7) Kolkata Knight Riders need 152 runs in 78 balls

7 May 2022, 21:35 PM Big blow to KKR Shreyas Iyer has fallen and KKR now on back foot in the chase. He scored just 6 off 9 balls, Chameera with the wicket. Nitish Rana joins Finch in the middle. KKR 21/2 (5) Kolkata Knight Riders need 156 runs in 90 balls

7 May 2022, 21:31 PM Baba back to the hut! Mohsin cuts short Baba Indrajith's stay at the crease, strikes in the first over itself. Good catch by Ayush Badoni in the deep as Indarjith mistimed one and it ballooned up in the air. Captain Shreyas Iyer joins Aaron Finch in the middle. KKR 0/1 (1.2) Kolkata Knight Riders need 177 runs

7 May 2022, 20:45 PM KKR need 177 to win Despite de Kock's fifty and solid knock from Deepak Hooda, LSG have failed to cross the 200-mark, which was looking very possible till the 12th over. But Krunal, Stoinis, Holder struggled bat for long and smashed big sixes. Stoinis did hit 3 back-to-back sixes but he departed on the next ball. LSG still have over 170 on the board and their bowlers need to step up now. LSG 176/7 (20)

7 May 2022, 20:33 PM OUT! That's the end of Krunal Pandya as he departs for 25 off 27 balls. Badoni still there as LSG begin to fizzle out after that brilliant start from de Kock and Hooda. Need a big outing from Stoinis now. LSG 123/4 (15)

7 May 2022, 20:31 PM WICKET! Deepak Hooda is walking back to the hut after scoring 41 off 27 balls. Andre Russell with the wicket. KKR have picked two big wickets in form of De Kock and Hooda now. Time to pick a couple more and stop LSG from getting to 200. LSG 109/3 (12.5)

7 May 2022, 19:55 PM Fifty for QDK That is a fine knock from de Kock so far, completes the third century of IPL 2022 off just 27 balls. Lucknow on top here and KKR under pressure to break this stand between Hooda and de Kock. LSG 73/1 (7)

7 May 2022, 19:36 PM De Kock, Hooda steady LSG QDK and Hooda are forging a good partnership for the second wicket. KKR need to ensure they come back strongly with a couple of wickets as these two can be dangerous if they stay there for a long time. LSG have gone past fifty inside the powerplay! LSG 53/1 (5.1)

7 May 2022, 19:28 PM Terrible start for Lucknow! KL Rahul has gone back without scoring a run and without a facing a ball too. Bad calling from Quinton and Rahul responsed but he falls short of the crease by at least two inches and has to go back. The top-scorer of their side is back to the hut and this is a big blow. LSG 2/1 (1)

7 May 2022, 19:03 PM Playing XI Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana

7 May 2022, 18:48 PM Toss Report Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in the 53rd match of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Saturday.

7 May 2022, 18:48 PM Pitch Report by Deep Dasgupta The average score on this used surface is 170. The two previous games (on the pitch) were played in the first half but the spinners have played a bigger role as the tournament has progressed. There has been more help when the spinners have bowled slower, less than 90kph. The grass has been shaved off, not much grass left and that has exposed the top soil. It is nice and hard but a bit abrasive. It is going to help the spinners a lot more especially with dew not being a factor.

7 May 2022, 18:34 PM Milestones up for grabs in LSG vs KKR match LSG captain KL Rahul need 49 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2022.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is 4 sixes away from 100 IPL sixes.

7 May 2022, 18:25 PM Big changes on the cards Lucknow Super Giants are likely to make comeback in the playing XI. The pacer was rested in the last game. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders could bring back Pat Cummins by dropping Tim Southee, who was very expensive in the last match.

7 May 2022, 18:21 PM Dream 11 for LSG vs KKR match Keepers – Lokesh Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Deepak Hooda All-rounders – Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya Bowlers – Umesh Yadav (VC), Mohsin Khan, Tim Southee

7 May 2022, 18:20 PM Predicted Playing XI LSG Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmatha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi KKR Predicted Playing XI: Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi