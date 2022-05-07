हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: KL Rahul's Lucknow take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 53 of IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on our live blog here.   

Last Updated: Saturday, May 7, 2022 - 17:49
A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants’ in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL here on Saturday.

LSG is sitting in second place with 14 points and is on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.

Former champions KKR are languishing in the eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a playoff spot.

7 May 2022, 17:48 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 53 of IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders. 

