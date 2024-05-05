Advertisement
LSG VS KKR

LSG:100-4(11), LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: LSG In Deep Trouble

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders (LSG vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: KKR Are 2nd In Points Table And LSG Are 3rd. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 05, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
LIVE Blog

LIVE Score LSG vs KKR In IPL 2024: In the IPL clash, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) battle for vital points as playoff spots remain unclaimed. KKR, in 2nd place, and LSG in 3rd, seek to solidify their positions and avoid the mid-table chaos. KKR, buoyed by recent wins, face the challenge of Lucknow's unfamiliar pitch dynamics, favoring spin, which could benefit their spin duo, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. LSG, plagued by injuries, particularly missing Mayank Yadav, aim for consistency in their lineup. Marcus Stoinis's resurgence at No. 3 provides LSG with momentum, while KKR's Shreyas Iyer seeks to convert starts into significant contributions. The pitch's unpredictability adds intrigue, with LSG focusing on exploiting spin against KKR's struggling powerplay economy. As both teams strategize for victory, individual performances and adaptability will be pivotal in this crucial encounter.

Follow LIVE Updates From Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Kings IPL 2024 Match Here.

 

05 May 2024
22:48 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Gone!

Big wicket! Nicholas Pooran 10 (8) caught by Philip Salt bowled by Andre Russell. KKR on a roll at the moment as LSG go five down in their chase of 236 runs.

LSG: 101/5 (11.2 Overs)

22:31 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Gone!

Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul have walked back to the pavilion as KKR bowlers bounce back after the powerplay. All eyes are on Marcus Stoinis now.

LSG: 77/3 (8.2 Overs)

22:16 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Powerplay done

Powerplay is finished and LSG have got 55 runs from the first six in their massive chase of 236 runs. Stoinis and Rahul are in the middle the moment.

LSG: 55/1 (6 Overs)

22:05 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Stoinis gets going

Marcus Stoinis is not taking much time to go for it as he takes the attack on Mitchell Starc. KKR on the backfoot for a moment.

LSG: 43/1 (4 Overs)

21:58 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Gone

LSG lose Arshin Kulkarni 9 (7) caught by Ramandeep Singh bowled by Mitchell Starc. Vaibhav Arora has come in as the impact sub for KKR.

LSG: 23/1 (2.3 Overs)

21:28 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: KKR Post 135

Kolkata Knight Riders have posted a massive total of 235 runs on the board and Lucknow Super Giants concede the most runs in their IPL history against a team which fired on all cylinders tonight.

KKR: 235/6 (20 Overs)

20:50 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Gone

Andre Russell 12 (8) caught by Gowtham bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq. LSG get the dangerman out and KKR have lost three wickets now.

KKR: 167/3 (14.3 Overs)

20:33 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Narine not holding back

Sunil Narine is in a different mood tonight as he gets three sixes off Marcus Stoinis and in the next over takes on Ravi Bishnoi on the straight boundary rope.

KKR: 138/1 (11.3 Overs)

20:15 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: KKR Keep Going

Angrish Raghuvanshi smashes Yash Thakur over square leg for a maximum as KKR keep the flow of runs going. Narine is batting on 42 off 23 balls.

KKR: 92/1 (8.2 Overs)

20:06 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Powerplay done

Powerplay is finished and KKR have Raghuvanshi with Sunil Narine in the middle ready to attack the spinners now. Pandya gets smoked for a maximum over mid-wicket.

KKR: 78/1 (6.3 Overs)

19:53 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: KKR On Fire

KKR openers on fire as Sunil Narine takes charge against Mohsin Khan and they have got 57 runs from the first four overs.

KKR: 57/0 (4 Overs)

19:44 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Action Begins

KKR off to a flying start with Philip Salt and Sunil Narine opening the batting. LSG have changed three bowlers in three overs so far.

KKR: 28/0 (2.3 Overs)

19:10 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Playing 11s

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

19:03 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Toss Report

KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

18:28 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Quinton De Kock To Find Form?

Quinton de Kock has to find some form if he wants to help his team qualify for the playoffs. KL Rahul will have to play his part as well. Marcus Stoinis has been tremendous for LSG as well with the bat.

17:45 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Toss Coming Up Shortly

The toss will be coming up shortly for the LSG vs KKR clash taking place in Lucknow. The contest result will have a huge impact on the qualification race.

17:15 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Livestreaming Details

Fans can livestream the IPL 2024 match between LSG and KKR on the JioCinema app and website for free. The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST).

16:44 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG: Match Timings

The clash between LSG and KKR will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow. KKR will look to score big against the Lucnknow Super Giants.

16:08 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: Narine key for KKR

Sunil Narine is key for KKR but recently he has been kept quiet by the teams in terms of opening the batting. However, Narine produced some stellar performance with the ball when his bat didn't do the magic.

15:32 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs KKR: High Intensity Clash Expected

It is a fight of the table toppers of the IPL 2024 season as KKR go head to head against LSG tonight. Both teams need a win tonight to cement their spot in the top four.

14:22 PM IST

LSG vs KKR LIVE: Harshit Rana Back In KKR XI?

KKR pacer was banned for one match due to breach of IPL code of conduct. He misssed the MI match and should be back in the playing 11 today.

13:31 PM IST

LSG vs KKR Live: Chennai's Injury Woes

CSK have major injury concerns. Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, two of their ace pacers are injured. Matheesha Pathirana will be back though after suffering a niggle. Also, Mustafizur Rahman has left India for national duty. 

13:06 PM IST

LIVE Updates LSG vs KKR: Probable Playing 11s

KKR Probable XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy [Impact substitute: Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Manish Pandey]

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (C, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur [Impact substitute: Arshin Kulkarni]

12:29 PM IST

LIVE LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph

12:28 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from LSG vs KKR game stay tuned with Zee News.

