LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score And Updates IPL 2025 16th Match: Rishabh Pant Vs Hardik Pandya

LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score (Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians) Live: The stage is set for an exciting clash as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 showdown at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4. Both teams are looking to strengthen their position in the points table, making this a crucial contest.

LSG Seeks Comeback After Punjab Setback

LSG, currently sixth in the standings, come into this match after a disappointing loss against Punjab Kings at home. Despite a competitive total, LSG’s bowling attack failed to defend 171, allowing Punjab to chase down the target in just 16.2 overs. The defeat highlighted areas of concern, particularly in the bowling department, which will need to step up against a strong MI batting lineup. With one win in three matches, LSG will be desperate to bounce back and secure their second victory of the season.

MI Finds Momentum After Tough Start

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their campaign. After suffering back-to-back defeats, they made a strong statement with a dominant win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Led by Hardik Pandya, MI’s batting and bowling clicked in their previous match, pushing them to fifth in the table. They will be eager to maintain their winning momentum and climb further up the rankings.

LSG vs MI Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naman Dhir, Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Reece Topley, Suryakumar Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi