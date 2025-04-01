LIVE | LSG vs PBKS Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2025: Rishab Pant vs Shreyas Iyer
LSG vs PBKS (Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 14th Match: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Take On Shreyas Iyer's Punjab KingsRishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Take On Shreyas Iyer's Punjab. Toss at 7 PM, match starts at 7:30 PM.
LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025: In an exciting IPL 2025 encounter, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the bowler-friendly Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG’s Shardul Thakur, a proponent of bowler-friendly pitches, will be eager to exploit the conditions, but home advantage hasn’t been a guaranteed win for LSG, with a 50-50 record at this venue. PBKS, coming off a strong performance in their opening match, will aim to contain in-form Nicholas Pooran and tackle LSG’s key players like Rishabh Pant.
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
LSG vs PBKS Live IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur’s Call for Bowler-Friendly Pitches Could Pay Off
LSG allrounder Shardul Thakur has repeatedly emphasized the importance of bowler-friendly pitches, and Ekana’s conditions should suit his style of play. Known for his ability to use the pitch conditions to his advantage, Thakur will be one of the key bowlers to watch. His efforts could play a pivotal role in limiting PBKS’s strong batting lineup, and he may just help his team dominate on a track that favors bowlers over batters.
LSG vs PBKS Live IPL 2025: Can Nicholas Pooran Maintain His Red-Hot Form?
Nicholas Pooran has been in explosive form for LSG in IPL 2025, but his record at Ekana hasn't been great. In his 14 matches at the ground, Pooran averages less than 25 and has a high score of just 42. With the conditions at Ekana set to challenge the batsmen, Pooran’s ability to adapt will be under scrutiny. Can he continue his hot streak despite his struggles at this venue? His performance could be a deciding factor in LSG's success.
LSG vs PBKS Live IPL 2025: Ekana Stadium’s Bowler-Friendly Pitch Favors Seamers
The match will be played on a red-soil pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium, known for its grass covering and seam-friendly conditions. This kind of pitch typically benefits fast bowlers and can make scoring difficult, especially in the early overs. Teams with strong seam bowling attacks, like LSG, could find this an advantage. Expect the bowlers to dominate, and the batting sides will have to be cautious in their approach.
