LIVE | LSG vs PBKS Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2025: Rishab Pant vs Shreyas Iyer

LIVE LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025: In an exciting IPL 2025 encounter, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the bowler-friendly Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG’s Shardul Thakur, a proponent of bowler-friendly pitches, will be eager to exploit the conditions, but home advantage hasn’t been a guaranteed win for LSG, with a 50-50 record at this venue. PBKS, coming off a strong performance in their opening match, will aim to contain in-form Nicholas Pooran and tackle LSG’s key players like Rishabh Pant.

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni