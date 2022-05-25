25 May 2022, 22:02 PM De Kock gone! This is a huge wicket for RCB right in the first over as Mohammed Siraj removes Quinton de Kock to push LSG on back foot in the chase of 208. LSG 12/1 (1.4) Lucknow Super Giants need 196 runs



25 May 2022, 21:46 PM RCB post 207/4 in 20 overs Riding on Rajat Patidar's brilliant hundred, Royal Challengers Bangalore have posted a massive total on the board. LSG have their task cut out. Chase in ten mins.

25 May 2022, 21:45 PM Hundreds in IPL knockouts/Play Offs 122 Sehwag PBKS v CSK 2014 (Q2)

117 not out S Watson CSK v SRH 2018 (Final)

115 not out Saha PBKS v KKR 2014 (Final)

113 Murali Vijay CSK v DC 2012 (Q2)

101 Rajat Patidar RCB vs LSG 2022 (Eliminator)

25 May 2022, 21:35 PM HUNDRED for Patidar! What a knock from Patidar as he smashes his maiden IPL hundred! And what a stage to bring it up, in the big ELIMINATOR. RCB 173/4 (18)

25 May 2022, 21:23 PM RCB enroute to post a BIG total 6,4,6,4,6 on the last 5 balls of the 16th over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Rajat Patidar is in some mood today. 27 off the over and RCB set to get to a big total. RCB 150/4 (16)

25 May 2022, 21:16 PM OUT! Lomror back to the hut, dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi on the first ball after the time out. Dinesh Karthik comes to the crease. RCB 115/4 (13.4)

25 May 2022, 20:56 PM Lomror, Patidar keep RCB on top! Maxwell has fallen but Mahipal Lomror and Rajat Patidar have steadied RCB. Couple of run-out chances missed by LSG. The foot is going off the pedal here for the Lucknow team. Need to regroup in the second time-out of the innings. RCB 115/3 (13)

25 May 2022, 20:40 PM Big wicket! Kohli gone for 25 made off 24 balls, Avesh Khan with the wicket. Rajat Patidar nears fifty as Glenn Maxwell joins him in the middle. RCB 77/2 (9.2)

25 May 2022, 20:17 PM Patidar launches counter-attack! That is some hitting from Rajat Patidar as he smashed 3 fours and 1 six in the last over of the Powerplay. 20 runs from the Krunal Pandya over. Brilliant from the young RCB batter. RCB 52/1 (6)

25 May 2022, 20:06 PM What a start from LSG! First-ball duck for Faf du Plessis, a huge blow to RCB right at the start as their captain walks back. Top delivery from Mohsin Khan, shapes away on pitching, kisses the outside edge into the keeper's gloves. RCB 4/1 (1)

25 May 2022, 20:01 PM LIVE LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Updates Faf du Plessis: It's a used wicket, but it looks a decent batting wicket. This ground is pretty small, so you can catch up towards the end. Siraj is back in the team. KL Rahul: We will bowl first. Simple reason, looks like a good wicket, we want to know what we are chasing. Hopefully we will get some swing and take few early wickets. Gowtham and Jason miss out, Krunal and Chameera come in.

25 May 2022, 19:59 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI) Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

25 May 2022, 19:56 PM Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

25 May 2022, 19:53 PM TOSS NEWS! KL Rahul wins toss and LSG will bowl first!

25 May 2022, 19:51 PM Official confirmation of revised timings! _ Latest from the Eden Gardens _ The rain has STOPPED & the covers are OFF! _ _ The TOSS will take place at 07:55 PM IST The PLAY starts at 08:10 PM IST. NO reduction in OVERS. #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/sJY7BhsvNO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2022

25 May 2022, 19:48 PM Check out the playing conditions if rain further interrupts the game... _________! Playing Conditions for the #TATAIPL 2022 Playoffs _ *_ All Timings In IST pic.twitter.com/eelQXPHJ2b — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2022

25 May 2022, 19:34 PM Toss News! Alright, the toss to take place at 7.55 pm IST! Match to start at 8:10 pm IST!

25 May 2022, 19:19 PM The covers are coming off... Drizzle has stopped and thr groundmen are slowly trying to get the covers off. We will still wait for further updates.

25 May 2022, 19:11 PM Revised playing conditions: - Playoffs can start as late as 9.40 pm without any reduction in the overs - 5 overs per side match can start latest by 11.56 pm - If not enough time for 5 overs per side, there will be a Super Over, starting no later than 12.50 am - In the event of no play at all, team that finished higher in the league stage will be declared the winner.

25 May 2022, 19:09 PM LIVE scenes from Kolkata: In case you missed it, toss has been delayed! _ Update from the Eden Gardens _ It has started to rain __ in Kolkata and the toss is delayed! Follow the match __ https://t.co/cOuFDWIUmk #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/W7dlpdeogK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2022

25 May 2022, 18:35 PM Toss News! The toss has been delayed due to rain.

25 May 2022, 18:04 PM The teams have arrived at the Eden Gardens! Pre-match catch-ups _#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/PPIQ9eHmxi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2022

25 May 2022, 17:49 PM LSG vs RCB Probable XIs LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel/Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

