25 May 2022, 20:17 PM
Patidar launches counter-attack!
That is some hitting from Rajat Patidar as he smashed 3 fours and 1 six in the last over of the Powerplay. 20 runs from the Krunal Pandya over. Brilliant from the young RCB batter.
RCB 52/1 (6)
25 May 2022, 20:06 PM
What a start from LSG!
First-ball duck for Faf du Plessis, a huge blow to RCB right at the start as their captain walks back. Top delivery from Mohsin Khan, shapes away on pitching, kisses the outside edge into the keeper's gloves.
RCB 4/1 (1)
25 May 2022, 20:01 PM
LIVE LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Updates
Faf du Plessis: It's a used wicket, but it looks a decent batting wicket. This ground is pretty small, so you can catch up towards the end. Siraj is back in the team.
KL Rahul: We will bowl first. Simple reason, looks like a good wicket, we want to know what we are chasing. Hopefully we will get some swing and take few early wickets. Gowtham and Jason miss out, Krunal and Chameera come in.
25 May 2022, 19:59 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI)
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
25 May 2022, 19:56 PM
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI):
Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
25 May 2022, 19:53 PM
TOSS NEWS!
KL Rahul wins toss and LSG will bowl first!
25 May 2022, 19:51 PM
Official confirmation of revised timings!
_ Latest from the Eden Gardens _
The rain has STOPPED & the covers are OFF! _ _
The TOSS will take place at 07:55 PM IST
The PLAY starts at 08:10 PM IST.
NO reduction in OVERS. #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB
25 May 2022, 19:48 PM
Check out the playing conditions if rain further interrupts the game...
_________!
Playing Conditions for the #TATAIPL 2022 Playoffs _
*_ All Timings In IST
25 May 2022, 19:34 PM
Toss News!
Alright, the toss to take place at 7.55 pm IST!
Match to start at 8:10 pm IST!
25 May 2022, 19:19 PM
The covers are coming off...
Drizzle has stopped and thr groundmen are slowly trying to get the covers off. We will still wait for further updates.
25 May 2022, 19:11 PM
Revised playing conditions:
- Playoffs can start as late as 9.40 pm without any reduction in the overs
- 5 overs per side match can start latest by 11.56 pm
- If not enough time for 5 overs per side, there will be a Super Over, starting no later than 12.50 am
- In the event of no play at all, team that finished higher in the league stage will be declared the winner.
25 May 2022, 19:09 PM
LIVE scenes from Kolkata: In case you missed it, toss has been delayed!
_ Update from the Eden Gardens _
It has started to rain __ in Kolkata and the toss is delayed!
Follow the match __ https://t.co/cOuFDWIUmk #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB
25 May 2022, 19:01 PM
If the game is washed out, RCB will be knocked out!
25 May 2022, 18:35 PM
Toss News!
The toss has been delayed due to rain.
25 May 2022, 18:04 PM
The teams have arrived at the Eden Gardens!
Pre-match catch-ups _#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB
25 May 2022, 17:49 PM
LSG vs RCB Probable XIs
LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel/Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
25 May 2022, 17:47 PM
25 May 2022, 17:46 PM
Hello and welcome our LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on our LIVE blog here.
