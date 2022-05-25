25 May 2022, 19:11 PM
Revised playing conditions:
- Playoffs can start as late as 9.40 pm without any reduction in the overs
- 5 overs per side match can start latest by 11.56 pm
- If not enough time for 5 overs per side, there will be a Super Over, starting no later than 12.50 am
- In the event of no play at all, team that finished higher in the league stage will be declared the winner.
25 May 2022, 19:09 PM
LIVE scenes from Kolkata: In case you missed it, toss has been delayed!
_ Update from the Eden Gardens _
It has started to rain __ in Kolkata and the toss is delayed!
25 May 2022, 19:01 PM
If the game is washed out, RCB will be knocked out!
25 May 2022, 18:35 PM
Toss News!
The toss has been delayed due to rain.
25 May 2022, 18:04 PM
The teams have arrived at the Eden Gardens!
25 May 2022, 17:49 PM
LSG vs RCB Probable XIs
LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel/Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
25 May 2022, 17:47 PM
Hello and welcome our LIVE coverage of IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on our LIVE blog here.
Stay tuned for more updates.