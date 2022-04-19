There will be plenty of cricketing action in store for the ardent fans in the IPL 2022 edition as match 31 will see the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face off with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday evening (April 19).

Up against the second-placed Super Giants, RCB will need to address their top-order woes. While skipper Faf du Plessis has failed to fire since the opening game, opener Anuj Rawat has looked scratchy. Virat Kohli continues to have a frustrating season. Despite looking in good form, the former RCB captain has failed to get the big runs.

However, the arrival of Maxwell has strengthened the side. The Australian all-rounder blasted 55 of 34 balls to get the momentum going in the chase against DC.

On the other hand, Rahul (235 runs) has led the new entrants admirably. The skipper himself is in sublime form. He registered his maiden century of the season against Mumbai and sits only behind Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler (375 runs) and Shreyas Iyer’s 236 runs in the leading run-scorer chart.