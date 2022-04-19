19 April 2022, 20:46 PM
GONE!
Run Out Shahbaz Ahmed! Holder and Kl Rahul catch the youngster off guard as his bat was on the line when Jason Holder hit the stumps with the ball.
RCB- 132/5 (15.2 Overs), Du Plessis 61 (45)
19 April 2022, 20:39 PM
FAF completes FIFTY
Faf Du Plessis completes his half century in 40 balls as he pulls RCB back from a horrific start of their innings. LSG now looking for a wicket as RCB build up a partnership.
RCB- 117/4 (14 Overs), Du Plessis 50 (40) & Shahbaz 23 (19)
19 April 2022, 20:28 PM
GAME ON!
Royal Challengers Bangalore bring 100 runs up in 12 overs as Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed take charge to the LSG bowlers.
RCB- 100/4 (12 Overs), Du Plessis 40 (33) & Shahbaz 16 (14)
19 April 2022, 20:24 PM
RCB- 87/4 (10 Overs)
Royal Challengers Bangalore are still in the game with Faf Du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed in the middle. LSG bring in Krunal Pandya to bowl the 11th over.
Du Plessis 31 (26) & Shahbaz 12 (10)
19 April 2022, 19:59 PM
GONE!
Prabhudesai this time. RCB in deep trouble as they lose 4 quick wickets. Prabhudesai comes down the track thinking he can smack Holder out of the park but results in an easy catch for Krunal Pandya.
RCB- 64/4 (7.5 Overs), Du Plessis 21 (20)
19 April 2022, 19:53 PM
GONE!
Maxwell GONE! Caught by Jason Holder bowled by Krunal Pandya. He tries to play the reverse-sweep on Krunal but couldn't clear the fielder on short 3rd man and an excellent effort by Holder sends the Australian batter back to the pavilion.
RCB- 44/3 (5.2 Overs), Faf 14 (15)
19 April 2022, 19:43 PM
RCB RECOVER
Royal Challengers Bangalore recover with skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell after losing Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli quickly.
RCB- 36/2 (4 Overs), Du Plessis 8 (11) & Maxwell 21 (8)
19 April 2022, 19:36 PM
TWO IN TWO, KOHLI GONE!
First ball Virat Kohli GONE! Caught by Deepak Hooda bowled by Chameera again. LSG all over RCB as they lose two quick wickets of Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli.
RCB- 7/2 (1.1 Over)
19 April 2022, 19:13 PM
GONE!
Anuj Rawat caught by KL Rahul bowled by Dushmantha Chameera for 4 (5). LSG strike first and early as RCB lose a wicket within 5 balls.
RCB- 7/1 (0.5 Overs)
19 April 2022, 19:06 PM
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
19 April 2022, 19:00 PM
TOSS
LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and he opted to bowl first vs RCB.