Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2906867https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/lsg-vs-rcb-live-score-ipl-2025-today-match-lucknow-super-giants-vs-royal-challengers-bengaluru-70-th-match-full-scorecard-toss-playing-11-pitch-report-ekana-cricket-stadium-lucknow-rishabh-pant-mitchell-marsh-virat-kohli--2906867.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

LIVE | LSG vs RCB Score, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming

LSG vs PBKS (Lucknow Super Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 60th Match: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Toss at 7 PM IST, match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 27, 2025, 02:19 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE LSG vs RCB IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a must-win final league match to secure a top-two IPL 2025 finish and a direct entry to Qualifier 1. A loss will push RCB to third place. While RCB miss Tim David due to injury, they welcome Josh Hazlewood’s return. LSG, already out of playoff contention, could play spoilsport, especially after their upset win over Gujarat Titans. Rishabh Pant may open again after a carefree knock last match. The game will be played on a mixed-soil, batting-friendly pitch in hot, humid Lucknow conditions, with key players like Marsh and Pooran in focus.

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke, Akash Maharaj Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary

Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates Of IPL 2025 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

27 May 2025
14:17 IST

LSG vs RCB Live, IPL 2025: Hello

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 RCB vs LSG. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK