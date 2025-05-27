LIVE LSG vs RCB IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a must-win final league match to secure a top-two IPL 2025 finish and a direct entry to Qualifier 1. A loss will push RCB to third place. While RCB miss Tim David due to injury, they welcome Josh Hazlewood’s return. LSG, already out of playoff contention, could play spoilsport, especially after their upset win over Gujarat Titans. Rishabh Pant may open again after a carefree knock last match. The game will be played on a mixed-soil, batting-friendly pitch in hot, humid Lucknow conditions, with key players like Marsh and Pooran in focus.

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke, Akash Maharaj Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary

