LSG vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: RR pin hopes on Jimmy Neesham, Riyan Parag for big finish

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 63 of IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on our live blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 15, 2022 - 20:49
Comments |
Source: Twitter

In impressive form throughout the season, Lucknow Super Giants would look to bounce back from their previous match defeat and register a win to confirm their IPL play-offs berth when they face another aspirants, Rajasthan Royals, here on Sunday.

LSG were on top of IPL points table with four wins on the trot before relinquishing that position after losing to Gujarat Titans in their previous match.

The KL Rahul-led side, which is now at second spot with 16 points, would not want to lose another game just before the start of the knockout round.

With PTI inputs

15 May 2022, 20:26 PM

RR need a big finish now

Jimmy Neesham has joined Riyan Parag in the middle and the two will be aiming to take RR to a massive total. 

Both the batters have begun playing the big shots. 

Five more overs to go. How much can RR make from here?

RR 130/4 (15)

 

15 May 2022, 20:10 PM

Sanju Samson falls

Devdutt Padikkal joins Jaiswal in the middle after Samson falls for 32. Jason Holder picks his wicket, Samson was too early into the shot and ended up giving a catch to Deepak Hooda. 

Jaiswal nearing fifty and Padikkal has settled in nicely, scoring with big shots. 

RR 90/2 (10) 

15 May 2022, 19:42 PM

RR steady despite Buttler's wicket

Sanju Samson is back at No 3 and is playing the role of a perfect anchor so far while Yashasvi at the other end is going berserk. 

Yashasvi has is 14 away from his fifty and is looking set to get one. 

RR 60/1 (7)

 

15 May 2022, 19:11 PM

Jos Buttler gone!

This is brilliant from Avesh Khan. Length did the trick, fuller and Buttler went for the scoop but missed the length and his stumps have been castled. 

LSG pick their first wicket and it is the big man. 

RR 11/1 (2.2)

Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
 

15 May 2022, 19:09 PM

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

15 May 2022, 18:40 PM

LSG vs RR IPL 2022 Toss News: 

Samson wins toss and Rajasthan will bat first

15 May 2022, 17:58 PM

Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Match 63 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. 

Toss at 7 pm. Stay tuned for all latest updates. 

