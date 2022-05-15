15 May 2022, 20:26 PM
RR need a big finish now
Jimmy Neesham has joined Riyan Parag in the middle and the two will be aiming to take RR to a massive total.
Both the batters have begun playing the big shots.
Five more overs to go. How much can RR make from here?
RR 130/4 (15)
15 May 2022, 20:10 PM
Sanju Samson falls
Devdutt Padikkal joins Jaiswal in the middle after Samson falls for 32. Jason Holder picks his wicket, Samson was too early into the shot and ended up giving a catch to Deepak Hooda.
Jaiswal nearing fifty and Padikkal has settled in nicely, scoring with big shots.
RR 90/2 (10)
15 May 2022, 19:42 PM
RR steady despite Buttler's wicket
Sanju Samson is back at No 3 and is playing the role of a perfect anchor so far while Yashasvi at the other end is going berserk.
Yashasvi has is 14 away from his fifty and is looking set to get one.
RR 60/1 (7)
15 May 2022, 19:11 PM
Jos Buttler gone!
This is brilliant from Avesh Khan. Length did the trick, fuller and Buttler went for the scoop but missed the length and his stumps have been castled.
LSG pick their first wicket and it is the big man.
RR 11/1 (2.2)
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
15 May 2022, 19:09 PM
Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
15 May 2022, 18:40 PM
LSG vs RR IPL 2022 Toss News:
Samson wins toss and Rajasthan will bat first
15 May 2022, 17:58 PM
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Match 63 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.
Toss at 7 pm. Stay tuned for all latest updates.