21 April 2022, 20:51 PM Pollard departs! What a field set for Pollard. Dhoni placed Dube at a straightish long on and offered the big West Indian to go after Theekshana and he accepted but was not able to hit it over the fielder and was held.

21 April 2022, 20:48 PM Pollard looking good! The MI finisher is looking well set and has connected some balls really well. All eyes will be on him as MI look to finish well here. Tilak playing really well at the other end. MI 111/5 after 16.1 overs

21 April 2022, 20:34 PM GONE! DJ Bravo STRIKES as MI lose their fifth wicket of Hrithik Shokeen caught by Robin Uthappa. Well played by the young right-hander but in the end he failed infront of a expirienced DJ Bravo. MI- 85/5 (13.3 Overs), Tilak Varma 22 (25)

21 April 2022, 20:08 PM MI pin hopes on youngsters! Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen in the middle for MI and they need to bat through if MI want to post a decent, fighting total on the board. Shokeen playing well here as he hit Jadeja for a six in over and smashed Santner for a boundary. Big news is Jadeja drops a catch. He has dropped two tonight. MI 74/4 after 12 overs

21 April 2022, 19:50 PM MI lose Suryakumar! CSK may have picked 3 early wickets but Dhoni has missed a stumping and Bravo has lost a catch in slips as well. Had these chances been taken, MI could have been further dented. Surya was riding his luck but in the 8th over, he runs out of it and is dismissed by Santner. They are in big trouble now. MI 47/4 after 7.3 overs

21 April 2022, 19:39 PM MUKESH puts CSK on top Mukesh Choudhary is on fire at the moment, he is striking in every over and in his second over of spell, he gets rid of Brevis, who goes for 4 made off 7 balls. MI 24/3 after 3.2 overs

21 April 2022, 19:33 PM Ishan gone too! Ishan Kishan goes as well. What a ball from Choudhary. Outswinging yorker that crashes into the off stump and that's two wickets in the first over for Chennai. Suryakumar Yadav comes in and starts off with a boundary. What an exciting first over. MI 6/2 after 1 over

21 April 2022, 19:08 PM Rohit departs for 0 What a start for CSK as Mukesh Choudhary gets rid of Rohit Sharma in just the first over of the match. The second ball of the over and Rohit walks back, good catch by Mitch Santner. MI 0/1 after 0.3 overs

21 April 2022, 19:02 PM Playing 11 MI vs CSK In CSK, Moeen and Jordan go out, Pretorius and Santner come in. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

21 April 2022, 18:57 PM Toss News! Ravindra Jadeja wins toss and opt to bowl first Mumbai Indians have two debutants. Rohit Sharma hands the cap to Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen.

21 April 2022, 18:32 PM Arjun Tendulkar to replace Jayden Unadkat? Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar can possibly replace Jaydev Unadkat in the side, read all about the possible playing XI HERE.

21 April 2022, 18:00 PM CSK name Milne's replacement! Matheesha Pathirana has replaced injured Adam Milne in the CSK squad. Know all about him here.

21 April 2022, 17:59 PM MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Still unsure which player to pick or drop in your fantasy picks, check out Dream 11 prediction here.

21 April 2022, 17:55 PM MI vs CSK Expected changes! CSK may include Dwaine Pretorius in place of Chris Jordan, who leaked runs in the last over vs Gujarat Titans. MI may go unchanged as they lack good reserves. MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allan, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheehsh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.