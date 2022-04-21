21 April 2022, 18:57 PM
Toss News!
Ravindra Jadeja wins toss and opt to bowl first
Mumbai Indians have two debutants. Rohit Sharma hands the cap to Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen.
21 April 2022, 18:32 PM
Arjun Tendulkar to replace Jayden Unadkat?
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar can possibly replace Jaydev Unadkat in the side, read all about the possible playing XI HERE.
21 April 2022, 18:00 PM
CSK name Milne's replacement!
Matheesha Pathirana has replaced injured Adam Milne in the CSK squad.
Know all about him here.
21 April 2022, 17:59 PM
MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction
Still unsure which player to pick or drop in your fantasy picks, check out Dream 11 prediction here.
21 April 2022, 17:55 PM
MI vs CSK Expected changes!
CSK may include Dwaine Pretorius in place of Chris Jordan, who leaked runs in the last over vs Gujarat Titans.
MI may go unchanged as they lack good reserves.
MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allan, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheehsh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
21 April 2022, 17:54 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 33 between MI and CSK to be played at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Stay tuned for more updates here.