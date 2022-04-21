हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MI vs CSK IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Ravindra Jadeja wins toss and opt to bowl first

Follow LIVE blog and updates from Match 33 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) on our LIVE blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 21, 2022 - 19:02
Comments |
Source: Twitter

On the verge of elimination after six losses on the trot, a horribly out of form Mumbai Indians would need to notch up their first win of this IPL to remain afloat when they face Chennai Super Kings in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Five-time champions Mumbai have not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament.

Defending champions CSK, who are just a rung above bottom-placed MI, have also faltered as a team though there has been a few instances of individual brilliance. With five losses from six games, a defeat on Thursday would also send them on the brink of elimination.

With PTI inputs

21 April 2022, 18:57 PM

Toss News!

Ravindra Jadeja wins toss and opt to bowl first 

Mumbai Indians have two debutants. Rohit Sharma hands the cap to Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen. 

21 April 2022, 18:32 PM

Arjun Tendulkar to replace Jayden Unadkat?

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar can possibly replace Jaydev Unadkat in the side, read all about the possible playing XI HERE.

21 April 2022, 18:00 PM

CSK name Milne's replacement!

Matheesha Pathirana has replaced injured Adam Milne in the CSK squad. 

Know all about him here.

21 April 2022, 17:59 PM

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Still unsure which player to pick or drop in your fantasy picks, check out Dream 11 prediction here

21 April 2022, 17:55 PM

MI vs CSK Expected changes!

CSK may include Dwaine Pretorius in place of Chris Jordan, who leaked runs in the last over vs Gujarat Titans.

MI may go unchanged as they lack good reserves.

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allan, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheehsh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary. 

21 April 2022, 17:54 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 33 between MI and CSK to be played at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.

