mi vs csk live cricket score and updates ipl 2025 38th t20 match mumbai indians vs chennai super kings full scorecard Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni

MI vs CSK (Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings) IPL 2025 Match 38 Live: Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Chennai Super Kings in Sunday’s highly anticipated IPL Clasico at Wankhede Stadium. With back-to-back wins against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hardik Pandya’s MI have climbed to seventh and are gaining rhythm across departments. Their bowling was clinical against SRH, using the seam-friendly surface to perfection. However, a spin-heavy CSK might pose a different challenge.

CSK, still recovering from four consecutive losses despite a win over LSG, will hope MS Dhoni’s return to Wankhede sparks a revival. Dhoni, who blasted a four-ball 20 in the last clash here, is back as full-time skipper and is expected to manage both leadership duties and his own fitness.

MI’s top order led by Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ryan Rickelton has clicked, while Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have hit top form. Pandya continues to rotate between roles, with Naman Dhir adding firepower at the death. Injured Karn Sharma remains a concern.

MI vs CSK: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur