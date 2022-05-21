21 May 2022, 20:47 PM
Axar, Powell key here
With 2 overs to go in the innings, DC are banking on Axar Patel and Rovman Powell to take the team past 160. Let's see how many can they get in 12 balls?
DC 142/5 (18)
21 May 2022, 20:29 PM
DC target 160-run target
Pant and Powell have sticthed a 50-run stand for the 5th wicket and are looking to cross the 160-mark. That will give their bowlers something to fight with.
DC 106/4 (15)
21 May 2022, 20:05 PM
Powell, Pant steady DC!
Rovman Powell has taken charge now and is smashing sixes off the spinners. Pant is also looking good. DC is recovering now.
DC 82/4 (11.5)
21 May 2022, 19:44 PM
DC in trouble!
Bumrah is firing on all guns right now and he has two already. Removed Mitchell Marsh, and Shaw with a screamer. MI on top as DC struggle in the powerplay.
Sarafaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant in the middle.
DC 42/3 (7.1)
21 May 2022, 19:42 PM
OUT!
Warne departs as DC lose 1st wicket in this must-win game. Daniel Sams with the wicket, Warner gives a catch to Bumrah at short third man.
DC 21/1 (3)
21 May 2022, 19:12 PM
DC off to good start
This is a good start from Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner.
They are taking their time and playing shots every now and then. They are not looking in any sort of hurry, which is a good sign.
DC 20/0 (2.4)
21 May 2022, 19:05 PM
No Arjun Tendulkar in Playing XI!
Check out the teams:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande
21 May 2022, 19:02 PM
Raining in Mumbai!
At the toss, it started to rain. Captains ran back to the dressing room as soon as the toss got over.
Two changes for MI, Brevis and Shokeen are back.
For DC, Shaw back for Lalit Yadav.
21 May 2022, 18:21 PM
Toss News:
Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI will bowl first
21 May 2022, 18:21 PM
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Match 69 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
A win here for DC will take them to playoffs and knock RCB out.
Stay tuned for more updates.