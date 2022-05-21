21 May 2022, 22:38 PM Tim David gets a second life! Dewald Brevis departs, chopped it on to stumps. DC could have one more but Pant did not review a caught behind and Tim David got a second life, next ball went for six to rub salt on DC's wounds. MI 103/3 (15.2) Mumbai Indians need 57 runs in 28 balls



21 May 2022, 22:35 PM Brevis dropped! Rishabh Pant, what have you done? Ball went higher up and Pant called for it but at the last moment, the ball slipped off. MI 84/2 (12.2) Mumbai Indians need 76 runs in 46 balls



21 May 2022, 22:21 PM OUT! Big wicket as DC storm back. Ishan Kishan departs after knocking 48 runs. Kuldeep Yadav with the wicket. Tilak Varma joins Brevis in the middle. MI 77/2 (11.4) Mumbai Indians need 83 runs in 50 balls

21 May 2022, 21:44 PM Ishan and Brevis going slow Axar and Kuldeep bowling in tandem and they have stopped the run flow with their spin and guile. Not easy to score here on this track as it is evident today. MI 44/1 (9) Mumbai Indians need 116 runs in 66 balls

21 May 2022, 21:36 PM MI begin chase! Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan faced difficulties against Khaleel Ahmed, especially with the ball swinging back in. Ishan was hit on the crotch and lied on the ground for some moments. MI 5/0 (1.2)

21 May 2022, 21:24 PM RCB's Glenn Maxwell is backing Rohit and Ishan to chase this down! Cmon @mipaltan you've got this!!! Rohit and Ishan to go ballistic __ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 21, 2022

21 May 2022, 21:09 PM MI need 160 to win RCB will be hoping MI manage to score more than 160 tonight and knock DC out of IPL 2022 and confirm their playoffs spot. Axar with a good finish. DC lost 3 wickets quickly and this is a fighting total. Won't be too easy for MI. Chase in ten minutes. DC 159/7 (20)

21 May 2022, 20:47 PM Axar, Powell key here With 2 overs to go in the innings, DC are banking on Axar Patel and Rovman Powell to take the team past 160. Let's see how many can they get in 12 balls? DC 142/5 (18)

21 May 2022, 20:29 PM DC target 160-run target Pant and Powell have sticthed a 50-run stand for the 5th wicket and are looking to cross the 160-mark. That will give their bowlers something to fight with. DC 106/4 (15)

21 May 2022, 20:05 PM Powell, Pant steady DC! Rovman Powell has taken charge now and is smashing sixes off the spinners. Pant is also looking good. DC is recovering now. DC 82/4 (11.5)

21 May 2022, 19:44 PM DC in trouble! Bumrah is firing on all guns right now and he has two already. Removed Mitchell Marsh, and Shaw with a screamer. MI on top as DC struggle in the powerplay. Sarafaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant in the middle. DC 42/3 (7.1)

21 May 2022, 19:42 PM OUT! Warne departs as DC lose 1st wicket in this must-win game. Daniel Sams with the wicket, Warner gives a catch to Bumrah at short third man. DC 21/1 (3)

21 May 2022, 19:12 PM DC off to good start This is a good start from Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. They are taking their time and playing shots every now and then. They are not looking in any sort of hurry, which is a good sign. DC 20/0 (2.4)

21 May 2022, 19:05 PM No Arjun Tendulkar in Playing XI! Check out the teams: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

21 May 2022, 19:02 PM Raining in Mumbai! At the toss, it started to rain. Captains ran back to the dressing room as soon as the toss got over. Two changes for MI, Brevis and Shokeen are back. For DC, Shaw back for Lalit Yadav.

21 May 2022, 18:21 PM Toss News: Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI will bowl first