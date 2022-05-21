21 May 2022, 18:21 PM
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Match 69 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
A win here for DC will take them to playoffs and knock RCB out.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Follow live score and updates from Match 69 of IPL 2022 between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals on our LIVE blog here
Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands as they aim to pull all stops against season’s favourite whipping boys Mumbai Indians in what will be a virtual IPL “quarter-final” clash for Rishabh Pant’s men.
While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note although it would count for little for the five-time champions, who suffered due to poor auction strategy.
In case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons.
With PTI inputs
