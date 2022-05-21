Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands as they aim to pull all stops against season’s favourite whipping boys Mumbai Indians in what will be a virtual IPL “quarter-final” clash for Rishabh Pant’s men.

While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note although it would count for little for the five-time champions, who suffered due to poor auction strategy.

In case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons.

