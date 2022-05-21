हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MI vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma opts to bowl, no Arjun Tendulkar in playing XI

Follow live score and updates from Match 69 of IPL 2022 between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals on our LIVE blog here   

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 21, 2022 - 19:12
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands as they aim to pull all stops against season’s favourite whipping boys Mumbai Indians in what will be a virtual IPL “quarter-final” clash for Rishabh Pant’s men.

While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note although it would count for little for the five-time champions, who suffered due to poor auction strategy.

In case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons.

With PTI inputs

21 May 2022, 19:05 PM

No Arjun Tendulkar in Playing XI!

Check out the teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

21 May 2022, 19:02 PM

Raining in Mumbai!

At the toss, it started to rain. Captains ran back to the dressing room as soon as the toss got over. 

Two changes for MI, Brevis and Shokeen are back. 

For DC, Shaw back for Lalit Yadav.   

21 May 2022, 18:21 PM

Toss News:

Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI will bowl first

21 May 2022, 18:21 PM

Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Match 69 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. 

A win here for DC will take them to playoffs and knock RCB out. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

