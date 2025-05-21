MI VS DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Aim To Stay Alive

MI VS DC IPL 2025 Match 63 Live: As the league stage nears its conclusion, Match 63 of IPL 2025 promises to be a virtual knockout as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening. Both teams are battling for a spot in the playoffs, and the outcome of this clash could be decisive in shaping the top four.

Mumbai Indians enter the contest as clear favorites. The five-time champions have found rhythm at the right time with a formidable batting line-up featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Naman Dhir. Their bowling unit is also clicking, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge alongside Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, and the impressive Ashwani Kumar.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals are reeling from a mid-season slump. After a dream start with five wins in six matches, DC has managed just one win in their last six outings, with one match ending in a no result. Their bowling attack has underperformed, and several key batters have struggled to deliver consistent performances.

MI vs DC Full Squads

DC: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

MI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma