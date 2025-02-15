LIVE | MI vs DC WPL 2025 Live Cricket Score and Updates, Match 2: Mumbai Indians Face Delhi Capitals In Vadodara

MI vs DC WPL 2025 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the second match of the WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Unlike most other teams, DC are coming into the tournament without injury concerns or player-unavailability issues. Nandini Kashyap, is likely to make her WPL debut with Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians allrounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the WPL 2025 with an injury, with left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia replacing her in the squad.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G. Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Nandini Kashyap, N Charani, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad