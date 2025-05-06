LIVE MI vs GT IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT), both on 14 points, face off in a crucial clash that could secure a top-two finish. MI are riding a six-match winning streak, while GT hope the returning Kagiso Rabada strengthens their attack, especially with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj in form. The game, likely to be high-scoring, may see rain interruptions. GT’s strong top order faces a red-hot MI bowling unit led by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Jos Buttler's past against MI and Suryakumar Yadav’s spin-hitting form are key narratives. Rabada’s return from suspension adds to the intrigue of this marquee clash.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

