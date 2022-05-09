हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MI vs KKR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer dismissed as KKR lose momentum

Kolkata Knight Riders resemble a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up here on Monday.

Last Updated: Monday, May 9, 2022 - 20:23
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table toppers Lucknow Super Giants.

While MI will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans.

With PTI inputs

9 May 2022, 20:01 PM

KKR eye with BIG SCORE

Kolkata Knight Riders eye a big total with Nitish Rana and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Kieron Pollard comes into the attack for KKR.

KKR- 86/1 (10 Overs), Rahane 25 (22) & Rana 9 (13)

9 May 2022, 19:55 PM

GONE!

Venkatesh Iyer GONE! Caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Kumar Karthikeya. KKR off to a good start as Venkatesh Iyer pushed the accelator for them.

KKR- 60/1 (5.4 Overs), Rahane 9 (10)

9 May 2022, 19:11 PM

KKR off to GOOD start

Kolkata Knight Riders off to a good start with Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer in the middle. MI start their attack with Daniel Sams and M Ashwin.

KKR- 16/0 (2 Overs)

9 May 2022, 19:09 PM

Playing XI KKR vs MI:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

9 May 2022, 19:03 PM

MI win toss, Suryakumar Yadav ruled out

Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl first.

9 May 2022, 18:56 PM

Update: Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury. SKY sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans.

9 May 2022, 18:38 PM

Probable XI MI vs KKR:

MI XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya/Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

KKR XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson/Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Aman Khan/Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav/Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi

9 May 2022, 17:39 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

