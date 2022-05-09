9 May 2022, 20:01 PM
KKR eye with BIG SCORE
Kolkata Knight Riders eye a big total with Nitish Rana and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Kieron Pollard comes into the attack for KKR.
KKR- 86/1 (10 Overs), Rahane 25 (22) & Rana 9 (13)
9 May 2022, 19:55 PM
GONE!
Venkatesh Iyer GONE! Caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Kumar Karthikeya. KKR off to a good start as Venkatesh Iyer pushed the accelator for them.
KKR- 60/1 (5.4 Overs), Rahane 9 (10)
9 May 2022, 19:11 PM
KKR off to GOOD start
Kolkata Knight Riders off to a good start with Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer in the middle. MI start their attack with Daniel Sams and M Ashwin.
KKR- 16/0 (2 Overs)
9 May 2022, 19:09 PM
Playing XI KKR vs MI:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
9 May 2022, 19:03 PM
MI win toss, Suryakumar Yadav ruled out
Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl first.
9 May 2022, 18:56 PM
Update: Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury. SKY sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans.
9 May 2022, 18:38 PM
Probable XI MI vs KKR:
MI XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya/Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
KKR XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson/Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Aman Khan/Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav/Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi
9 May 2022, 17:39 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
