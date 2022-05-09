9 May 2022, 17:39 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders resemble a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up here on Monday.
Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table toppers Lucknow Super Giants.
While MI will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans.
With PTI inputs
