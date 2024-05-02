Advertisement
MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya vs Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (MI vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Mumbai Indians must win the game to stay alive in playoffs. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 02, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
LIVE Score MI vs KKR In IPL 2024: In the Mumbai Indians versus Kolkata Knight Riders clash, the focus is on whether Rohit Sharma can emulate Sunil Narine's impactful performances. Historically, KKR has struggled against MI at the Wankhede Stadium, with Narine being a key player in their lone victory there in 2012. Narine's recent form and dominance over Rohit Sharma add intrigue to the match. However, Rohit draws confidence from his previous century and will look to counter Narine's threat. Mitchell Starc's performance could be pivotal for KKR, aiming to break MI's dominance at Wankhede. Both teams are likely to make strategic changes in their line-ups. Jasprit Bumrah's effectiveness and Venkatesh Iyer's form are crucial for their respective teams. Statistical matchups and pitch conditions suggest a competitive encounter, with chasing being the preferred choice in Mumbai's humid conditions.

Follow LIVE Updates From  Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Kings IPL 2024 Match Here.

02 May 2024
23:17 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from MI vs KKR game stay tuned with Zee News.

