LIVE | MI VS KKR Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Mumbai Eye First Win, Face Kolkata At Home

MI VS KKR, IPL 2025 Match 12 Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to register their first win of IPL 2025 when they take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Having lost their first two games, MI must overcome top-order struggles and finishing concerns to bounce back. Despite their dominant 23-11 head-to-head record over KKR, MI will be wary after losing to them at Wankhede last season their first defeat at the venue in 12 years. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Rohit Sharma will be key for Mumbai, while Ryan Rickelton’s form and Hardik Pandya’s leadership remain under scrutiny.

KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy, will rely on power-hitters Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh, while their spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy poses a big challenge. With MI desperate for redemption and KKR looking to build momentum, a thrilling contest is on the cards.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Sunil Narine, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell