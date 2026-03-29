MI vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma vs Rinku Singh in action

MI vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second match of the IPL 2026 season at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM on Sunday, March 29.

Team Previews

Mumbai Indians: The Powerhouse Returns

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Led by Hardik Pandya for the third consecutive season, MI enters 2026 with one of the most formidable squads in the league's history. After a fourth-place finish in 2025, they have doubled down on their core strength: pace and power-hitting.

Strengths: A world-class Indian core featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and the premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The addition of Quinton de Kock in the mini-auction provides veteran stability at the top.

Key Absences: MI will be without Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner for the opener as they are yet to join the squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders: A New Era

KKR enters 2026 under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane and a brand-new coaching staff led by Abhishek Nayar and mentor Dwayne Bravo. After a disappointing 8th-place finish last year, KKR made headlines by signing Cameron Green for a record Rs 25.20 crore.

Strengths: Their spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy remains the gold standard for middle-overs control. The explosive Finn Allen is expected to provide the fireworks at the top.

Injury Woes: The KKR camp has been hit hard by injuries. Pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep are ruled out for the season, and big-money signing Matheesha Pathirana is unavailable until mid-April due to a calf strain.

Squads For MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Ashwani Kumar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Raghu Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Tim Seifert(w), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey