16 April 2022, 17:22 PM
Two 100s vs an opponent in IPL
Gayle vs PBKS
Kohli vs Gujarat Lions
Warner vs KKR
Rahul vs MI
16 April 2022, 17:13 PM
LSG finish with 199/4
KL Rahul 100 helps LSG finish with 199/4 after they were asked to bat first earlier in the day by MI.
MI picked just 4 wickets and were quite bad in the field, with some misfields taking place.
Batters will have to work hard to get these runs.
But what a knock from Rahul, 100 in his 100th IPL match. He led from the front, now on to the bowlers.
16 April 2022, 16:55 PM
100 for Rahul
Hundred in his 100th IPL match, KL Rahul continues to grow as a T20 batter. He enjoys MI bowling and it is showing today as well.
LSG 195/3 after 19 overs
16 April 2022, 16:45 PM
Stoinis is gone!
Wicket for MI as Rohit Sharma takes a very good cach. Unadkat with the wicket. Deepak Hooda joins Rahul in the middle.
LSG 156/3 after 16.2 overs
16 April 2022, 16:25 PM
LSG touch 150 mark
Lucknow Super Giants are going strong as their captain KL Rahul is having a ball at the moment. Manish Pandey has gone and joining Rahul in the middle is Marcus Stoinis.
LSG 150.2 after 15 overs
16 April 2022, 16:02 PM
LSG go past 100!
Manish Pandey and KL Rahul have steadied LSG after loss of de Kock. They have now crossed the 100-mark in just the 12th over and after a few overs, we might see LSG batters opening up. KL Rahul also completes 29th fifty in IPL.
LSG 101/1 after 11.3 overs
16 April 2022, 15:46 PM
LSG lose e Kock!
Quinton de Kock has been done in by Fabian Allen. He is gone for 24 off 13 balls, caught leg before wickets.
Manish Pandey walks in at 3 and he starts off with a boundary. A positive start.
LSG have gone past 50 already.
LSG 58/1 after 6.2overs
16 April 2022, 15:08 PM
Rahul, de Kock off to solid start
Brilliant start for LSG as both openers Rahul and de Kock have taken Lucknow off to a good start. MI started off with spin of Tilak Varma but the move did not work. Pacers back to work.
LSG 27/0 after 3.1 overs
16 April 2022, 15:07 PM
MI and LSG Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills
16 April 2022, 14:51 PM
Mumbai Indians win toss
Rohit Sharma has won the toss for Mumbai Indians and decided to bowl first.
16 April 2022, 14:50 PM
Fabian Allen to make MI debut
West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen gets his first MI cap from fellow Caribbean player Kieron Pollard.
16 April 2022, 14:28 PM
KL Rahul's landmark
LSG captain is set to play his 100th IPL match today. Will he cap it off with a win?
16 April 2022, 14:26 PM
Will Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut?
Mumbai Indians have teased a potential debut for Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun. Read all about it here.
16 April 2022, 14:25 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match No. 26 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.