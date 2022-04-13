Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who are without a win in the IPL 2022 so far, may well ring in a few changes for their next match against the Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 13).

MI are dead-last on the points table with 4 losses in 4 games while Chennai Super Kings have gone above them with their first win of IPL 2022 over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday (April 12) night.

Their opponents are Punjab Kings, who have blown hot and cold in IPL 2022 so far and will be looking to come back to winning ways in game vs MI.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan