13 April 2022, 21:00 PM
MI need 199 to win
Brilliant hitting by Shahrukh Khan and young Jitesh Sharma takes Punjab to 198/5 at the end of 20 overs.
MI need 199 to register first win of the season.
Chase coming up in ten minutes.
PBKS 198/5 after 20 overs
13 April 2022, 20:41 PM
Can Punjab cross 200 mark?
Four more overs to go and PBKS innings has derailed a bit with fall of quick wickets.
Dhawan still there and Jitesh Sharma has joined him. Can they smash 60 off alst 24 balls?
PBKS 139/3 after 16 overs
13 April 2022, 20:37 PM
Fifty for Shikhar
Both the Punjab openers are back in form.
After Mayank, Dhawan smashes fifty and these are dangerous signs for all other teams. Mumbai need to stop this carnage here.
PBKS 126/1 after 13.3 overs
13 April 2022, 20:20 PM
Wicket for MI finally
Mayank departs after smashing a quickfire fifty.
Dhawan still goin strong, he is inching towards his fifty now. Bairstow has joined him in the middle.
PBKS 118/1 after 12.3 overs
13 April 2022, 20:02 PM
FIFTY for Mayank!
Mayank Agarwal has slammed a fifty off just 30 balls as MI continue to struggle with the ball in hand.
PBKS are now touching the 100 mark without losing a single wicket.
MI badly need a wicket here.
PBKS 90/9 after 9 overs
13 April 2022, 19:38 PM
PBKS go past 50
This must be a worse feeling for MI fan as Rohit Sharma-led side are straightaway under pressure in this must-win game. PBKS have gone past 50 and the wicket has not come their way. Mayank and Dhawan going strong at the moment.
PBKS 61/0 after 5.5 overs
13 April 2022, 19:17 PM
PBKS off to quick start!
Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan have taken Punjab to a strong start vs Mumbai Indians. Thampir and Unadkat under pressure here.
PBKS 17/0 after 1.3 overs
13 April 2022, 19:15 PM
MUMBAI INDIANS VS PUNJAB KINGS HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS
Total matches played: 28
Mumbai Indians won: 15
Punjab Kings won: 13
Mumbai have lost all four games
Punjab have won two and lost two
13 April 2022, 19:06 PM
Teams:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
13 April 2022, 19:05 PM
Toss News!
MI have won the toss and opted to field first!
13 April 2022, 17:21 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between MI and PBKS. MI are winless so far and will be looking to turn their campaign around while PBKS will be aiming to come back to winning ways after loss vs Gujarat Titans.
Stay tuned for more updates here.