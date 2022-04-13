हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: MI in trouble as PBKS go past 50

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who are without a win in the IPL 2022 so far, may well ring in a few changes for their next match against the Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 13).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 - 20:02
Comments |
Source: Twitter

MI are dead-last on the points table with 4 losses in 4 games while Chennai Super Kings have gone above them with their first win of IPL 2022 over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday (April 12) night.

Their opponents are Punjab Kings, who have blown hot and cold in IPL 2022 so far and will be looking to come back to winning ways in game vs MI. 

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

13 April 2022, 19:38 PM

PBKS go past 50

This must be a worse feeling for MI fan as Rohit Sharma-led side are straightaway under pressure in this must-win game. PBKS have gone past 50 and the wicket has not come their way. Mayank and Dhawan going strong at the moment. 

PBKS 61/0 after 5.5 overs

13 April 2022, 19:17 PM

PBKS off to quick start!

Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan have taken Punjab to a strong start vs Mumbai Indians. Thampir and Unadkat under pressure here. 

PBKS 17/0 after 1.3 overs

13 April 2022, 19:15 PM

MUMBAI INDIANS VS PUNJAB KINGS HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

Total matches played: 28

Mumbai Indians won: 15

Punjab Kings won: 13

Mumbai have lost all four games 

Punjab have won two and lost two

13 April 2022, 19:06 PM

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

13 April 2022, 19:05 PM

Toss News!

MI have won the toss and opted to field first!

13 April 2022, 17:21 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between MI and PBKS. MI are winless so far and will be looking to turn their campaign around while PBKS will be aiming to come back to winning ways after loss vs Gujarat Titans. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.

