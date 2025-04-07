Live Cricket Score | MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 Updates: RCB Aim 1st Win At Wankhede After 10 Years

LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians head into their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a familiar issue — poor PowerPlay performances — having lost eight wickets and taken just five in the first six overs across four games. Coach Mahela Jayawardene admitted it’s an area of concern. The return of Jasprit Bumrah and possibly Rohit Sharma could give MI a much-needed boost at Wankhede, where they have a dominant record over RCB. The visitors, however, arrive with momentum and firepower, with Kohli, Salt, and Hazlewood in form. A high-scoring contest is expected, with dew and chasing advantage likely to play key roles.

Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara