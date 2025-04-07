Live Cricket Score | MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 Updates: RCB Aim 1st Win At Wankhede After 10 Years
MI vs RCB (Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 20th Match: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Take On Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru As Cricket Fans Wait For Jasprit Bumrah's Return. Toss at 7 PM, match starts at 7:30 PM.
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians head into their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a familiar issue — poor PowerPlay performances — having lost eight wickets and taken just five in the first six overs across four games. Coach Mahela Jayawardene admitted it’s an area of concern. The return of Jasprit Bumrah and possibly Rohit Sharma could give MI a much-needed boost at Wankhede, where they have a dominant record over RCB. The visitors, however, arrive with momentum and firepower, with Kohli, Salt, and Hazlewood in form. A high-scoring contest is expected, with dew and chasing advantage likely to play key roles.
Full Squads:
Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara
MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Score: MI Dominate RCB at Wankhede
Mumbai have won 8 of their last 11 matches vs RCB at this venue, where chasing teams typically enjoy better conditions under the dew.
MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Score: Rohit Sharma’s Status Still Unclear
His knee niggle kept him out of the last match. If unavailable again, MI's top-order experience and leadership take a big hit under Wankhede pressure.
MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Score: Bumrah’s Comeback Could Shift the Game
Jasprit Bumrah is back after missing four matches, giving MI a huge boost in the death overs where they’ve leaked runs and lacked wicket-taking options.
MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Score: MI’s PowerPlay Woes Are a Major Concern
Mumbai have lost 8 wickets and taken just 5 in the PowerPlay across 4 games. Their slow starts could cost them dearly against RCB’s aggressive top order.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 MI vs RCB match. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
