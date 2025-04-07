Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2882764https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/mi-vs-rcb-live-cricket-score-and-updates-ipl-2025-20th-t20-match-mumbai-indians-vs-royal-challengers-bengaluru-full-scorecard-wankhede-stadium-mumbai-rajat-patidar-virat-kohli-hardik-pandya-jasprit-bumrah-2882764.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

Live Cricket Score | MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 Updates: RCB Aim 1st Win At Wankhede After 10 Years

MI vs RCB (Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 20th Match: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Take On Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru As Cricket Fans Wait For Jasprit Bumrah's Return. Toss at 7 PM, match starts at 7:30 PM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2025, 08:37 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians head into their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a familiar issue — poor PowerPlay performances — having lost eight wickets and taken just five in the first six overs across four games. Coach Mahela Jayawardene admitted it’s an area of concern. The return of Jasprit Bumrah and possibly Rohit Sharma could give MI a much-needed boost at Wankhede, where they have a dominant record over RCB. The visitors, however, arrive with momentum and firepower, with Kohli, Salt, and Hazlewood in form. A high-scoring contest is expected, with dew and chasing advantage likely to play key roles.

Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates Of IPL 2025 Match Between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

07 April 2025
08:36 IST

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Score: MI Dominate RCB at Wankhede

Mumbai have won 8 of their last 11 matches vs RCB at this venue, where chasing teams typically enjoy better conditions under the dew.

08:21 IST

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Score: Rohit Sharma’s Status Still Unclear

His knee niggle kept him out of the last match. If unavailable again, MI's top-order experience and leadership take a big hit under Wankhede pressure.

07:54 IST

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Score: Bumrah’s Comeback Could Shift the Game

Jasprit Bumrah is back after missing four matches, giving MI a huge boost in the death overs where they’ve leaked runs and lacked wicket-taking options.

07:49 IST

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Score: MI’s PowerPlay Woes Are a Major Concern

Mumbai have lost 8 wickets and taken just 5 in the PowerPlay across 4 games. Their slow starts could cost them dearly against RCB’s aggressive top order.

07:34 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 MI vs RCB match. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK