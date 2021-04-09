IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Updates: Kohli-Rohit lock horns in season opener

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (MI vs RCB) IPL 2021 LIVE cricket score updates: After making it to the play-offs in the previous edition held in UAE, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for a even better show this time around as they lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, all the matches in IPL 2021 will be played at a neutral venue and tonight's encounter is all set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MI vs RCB | Follow ball by ball commentary

Bangalore had endured a major batting collapse at the same venue in their previous visit as Harbhajan Singh combined with Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja to bundle out Virat Kohli and his boys for a paltry 70. The spin factor at the surface was very much evident during India's recent Test series against England at the same venue.

Considering the factors both the sides will look to field at least two spinners.

Catch the LIVE score updates from MI vs RCB here: