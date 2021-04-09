IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Updates: Kohli-Rohit lock horns in season opener

9 April 2021, 19:09 PM
PLAYING XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
9 April 2021, 19:05 PM
Toss!
Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to field.
9 April 2021, 18:45 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.
It has just been five months since Mumbai Indians were crowned IPL-13 champions in the United Arab Emirates and the T20 caravan is back, once again under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI has decided to keep the crowds away from IPL 2021 matches and no team will play any of their games at home this season as well.
Both sides are looking upbeat with some changes to bolster their squad at the IPL mini-auction of February this year. RCB have added the powerful Glenn Maxwell to their line-up to complement skipper Kohli and 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers. In addition to that, they have also signed up young and promising New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson at the auction.
MI, on the other hand, look a settled outfit with Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan already making sensational international debuts against England earlier this year. Jasprit Bumrah is back, fresh from his marriage to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also regained full fitness.