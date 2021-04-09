हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Updates: Kohli-Rohit lock horns in season opener

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (MI vs RCB) IPL 2021 LIVE cricket score updates: With COVID-19 protocols in place, all the matches in IPL 2021 will be played at a neutral venue and tonight's encounter is all set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 9, 2021 - 19:14
MI vs RCB, IPL 2021 LIVE updates: Kohli-Rohit lock horns in season opener (Twitter/IPL)

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (MI vs RCB) IPL 2021 LIVE cricket score updates: After making it to the play-offs in the previous edition held in UAE, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for a even better show this time around as they lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. 

With COVID-19 protocols in place, all the matches in IPL 2021 will be played at a neutral venue and tonight's encounter is all set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MI vs RCB | Follow ball by ball commentary 

Bangalore had endured a major batting collapse at the same venue in their previous visit as Harbhajan Singh combined with Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja to bundle out Virat Kohli and his boys for a paltry 70. The spin factor at the surface was very much evident during India's recent Test series against England at the same venue.  

Considering the factors both the sides will look to field at least two spinners. 

Catch the LIVE score updates from MI vs RCB here: 

9 April 2021, 19:09 PM

PLAYING XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

 

9 April 2021, 19:05 PM

Toss!

Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to field. 

 

9 April 2021, 18:45 PM

Hello and welcome! 

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. 

It has just been five months since Mumbai Indians were crowned IPL-13 champions in the United Arab Emirates and the T20 caravan is back, once again under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI has decided to keep the crowds away from IPL 2021 matches and no team will play any of their games at home this season as well.

Both sides are looking upbeat with some changes to bolster their squad at the IPL mini-auction of February this year. RCB have added the powerful Glenn Maxwell to their line-up to complement skipper Kohli and 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers. In addition to that, they have also signed up young and promising New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson at the auction.

MI, on the other hand, look a settled outfit with Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan already making sensational international debuts against England earlier this year. Jasprit Bumrah is back, fresh from his marriage to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also regained full fitness.

