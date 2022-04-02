MI vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI opt to bowl

Mumbai Indians' mega-stars will be making one last ditch effort to put their derailed Indian Premier League campaign back on track when they take on a confident Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate league match on Tuesday.

The five-time champions were aiming for a hat-trick, which would be a first in the tournament's 14-year-history, but poor show by their batsmen has led the team down. The wrinkles on Rohit Sharma's forehead and the grumpy look on his face are telling a tale that is unheard of in the MI contingent till now.

And in this backdrop, they are now facing Rajasthan Royals, who stunned Chennai Super Kings with a superlative batting performance from two Mumbai men -- Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. The equation is simple for both the teams.