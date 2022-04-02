MI vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI opt to bowl

2 April 2022, 15:15 PM
And match begins!
Bumrah to start things off in the first over. Yashaswi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler in the middle. Buttler faces the first ball.
2 April 2022, 15:14 PM
MI and RR Playing 11s
Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna
Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
2 April 2022, 15:07 PM
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of Match 9 of IPL 2022 to be played between MI and RR.
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and will bowl first.