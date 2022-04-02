हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

MI vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI opt to bowl

Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from Match 9 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC)

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 2, 2022 - 15:31
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians' mega-stars will be making one last ditch effort to put their derailed Indian Premier League campaign back on track when they take on a confident Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate league match on Tuesday.

The five-time champions were aiming for a hat-trick, which would be a first in the tournament's 14-year-history, but poor show by their batsmen has led the team down. The wrinkles on Rohit Sharma's forehead and the grumpy look on his face are telling a tale that is unheard of in the MI contingent till now.

And in this backdrop, they are now facing Rajasthan Royals, who stunned Chennai Super Kings with a superlative batting performance from two Mumbai men -- Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. The equation is simple for both the teams.

2 April 2022, 15:15 PM

And match begins!

Bumrah to start things off in the first over. Yashaswi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler in the middle. Buttler faces the first ball.

2 April 2022, 15:14 PM

MI and RR Playing 11s

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

2 April 2022, 15:07 PM

Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of Match 9 of IPL 2022 to be played between MI and RR. 

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and will bowl first. 

Must Watch

PT57S

Breaking News: Tourist dies during paragliding accident in Sikkim