MI:79-3(8), MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: All Eyes On Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no.55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday night. Both teams surely haven't forgotten their first meeting this season where SRH batters went on to score 277 for the loss of wicket. In reply, MI tried hard to chase but could only reach 246.

It will be interesting to see whether Rohit Sharma will be available for this clash as he was used as an impact sub in MI's last game against KKR due to back spasm. SRH would like their openers to get going like they always look to as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head can make this contest one-sided from the first six overs easily.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Here.

06 May 2024
22:24 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: SRH In Trouble

MI bounce back as Suryakumar Yadav gets going with his bat and Tilak Varma stands strong with him. SRH really need to break this partnership else they will be out of this contest in the next three overs.

MI: 79/3 (8 Overs)

22:15 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: MI In Trouble

MI are in deep trouble at the moment. SRH have got three wickets from their powerplay and MI are on the backfoot with Tilak and SKY looking to counter attack.

MI: 66/3 (6.3 Overs)

21:53 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Gone!

Ishan Kishan bowled by Marco Jansen caught by Mayank Agarwal. Runs keep on flowing as the swing is there but SRH fail to pound on it.

SRH: 31/1 (2.2 Overs)

21:44 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Chase Begins

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball for SRH. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for Mumbai Indians in chase of 174 runs.

MI: 13/0 (1 Over)

21:26 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: SRH Post 173

SRH have posted 173 runs thanks to their skipper Pat Cummins who played a stellar knock of above 30 runs with a stunning strike-rate.

SRH: 173/8 (20 Overs)

21:16 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Gone!

Abdul Samad LBW by Piyush Chawla. MI on top as Pat Cummins is joined by impact player Sanvir Singh. Bumrah and Thushara in the middle for MI.

SRH: 153/8 (18.2 Overs)

20:58 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Gone!

Shahbaz Ahmed 10 (12) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Hardik Pandya. MI on top of this contest as SRH go six down now. Abdul Samad comes into bat.

SRH: 122/6 (15.3 Overs)

20:44 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Gone!

Heinrich Klaasen departs as he is cleaned up by Piyush Chawla. MI on a roll as SRH go five down now. Mumbai Indians bring in Jasprit Bumrah to seal the deal now.

SRH: 103/5 (13.2 Overs)

20:33 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Mumbai on fire

Mumbai Indians on fire as Travis Head and Nitish Reddy walk back to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla find the breakthrough for MI now.

SRH: 92/4 (11.1 Overs)

20:23 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Back To Back Wickets

First Abhishek Sharma then Mayank Agarwal walks back to the pavilion. Bumrah and Kamboj have striked for MI finally. SRH still have Head batting on 46 off 27.

SRH: 82/2 (9 Overs)

20:01 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Frustration for MI

MI debutant Anshul Kamboj got the wicket of Travis Head but it was a no-ball and Head survives. Looks like the luck is on the side of SRH tonight.

SRH: 56/0 (5.3 Overs)

19:49 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Hyderabad steady

Sunrisers Hyderabad start steady as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head stay in the middle. It looks like a difficult batting wicket at the moment.

SRH: 29/0 (3.1 Overs)

19:39 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Slow Start

A slow start from SRH, just saying that by the standards of how they have began this season. 7 runs from the first over.

SRH: 7/0 (1 Over)

19:07 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Playing 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

19:02 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Toss Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

18:50 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Qualification Race Heated Up

CSK, LSG, and SRH have 12 points each at the moment. The advantage is with Sunrisers Hyderabad as they are game short than both their competitors for the qualifications spot. Only two teams can go further with KKR and RR already securing good points.

18:08 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Toss Coming Up

The toss for MI vs SRH IPL 2024 game is coming up shortly. Both captains Hardik Pandya and Pat Cummins will be coming out to flip the toss coin at 7 PM (IST).

17:24 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Must Win Game For SRH

SRH need to win this if they wanna keep their hopes for qualification in the playoffs strong as the race for the playoffs is getting heated at the moment. KKR have secured the number 1 spot after yesterday's win over LSG.

16:26 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Match Timings

The clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The action will begin at 7 PM (IST) between the two sides.

15:39 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Pandya's debut season fail

Pandya's debut season as MI captain has failed badly as the team is out of the qualification race and now it's just a matter of pride for them to play the remaining matches.

15:14 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Rohit key for MI

Rohit Sharma is key for the Mumbai Indians. His form recently has been below average and Mumbai Indians need him to setup the stage for the middle-order batters to perform.

14:39 PM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Pitch Prediction - Wankhede's Evolution and Spin's Emergence

Anticipation surrounds the Wankhede pitch's behavior, with potential hints of spin-friendly conditions challenging the conventional high-scoring norms, setting the stage for tactical adaptations.

14:09 PM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE:  Travis Head and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eye Landmarks

Travis Head and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's pursuit of personal milestones adds an extra layer of significance to the clash, amplifying the intensity of competition on the field.

 

12:42 PM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Chawla's Challenge and David's Dominance

Piyush Chawla's battle against SRH's batsmen and Tim David's prowess against left-arm quicks emerge as pivotal match-ups, shaping the narrative of individual duels within the game.

11:41 AM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Abdul Samad's Dual Role

Abdul Samad's contrasting performances in different match scenarios offer a captivating narrative, spotlighting the challenges of adapting to T20 cricket's dynamic demands.

11:28 AM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: MI's Spin Conundrum and SRH's Seam Options

Mumbai Indians grapple with spin resources, while Sunrisers Hyderabad strategize around seam options, underscoring the significance of bowling strategies tailored to match conditions.

10:33 AM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Rohit vs. SRH's Left-Arm Pacers

The potential face-off between Rohit Sharma and SRH's left-arm quicks adds tactical intrigue, highlighting the importance of strategic adaptability in IPL encounters.

09:34 AM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: SRH's Batting Arsenal - Balance Between Potential and Consistency

Sunrisers Hyderabad's formidable batting lineup exudes talent but faces the challenge of converting potential into consistent match-winning performances, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

08:29 AM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Rohit's Potential Return - MI's Captain and Batting Dynamo

Speculation surrounds Rohit Sharma's comeback, raising hopes for Mumbai Indians as they bank on their skipper's leadership and batting prowess to turn the tide in IPL 2024.

07:36 AM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Playoff Stakes - SRH's Mission to Cement Playoff Spot

Sunrisers Hyderabad's intense battle for a playoff berth adds intrigue to the upcoming clash, highlighting the significance of securing crucial points in the IPL standings.

06:36 AM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Mumbai's Redemption Quest - Fighting to Escape Bottom Position

With Mumbai Indians' aspiration to climb from the bottom of the table, the match promises a gripping narrative of redemption and resurgence in the quest for IPL glory.

23:40 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs MI Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match taking place at the Wankhede Stadium. We will take you through all the key updates of this match.

