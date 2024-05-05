MI:79-3(8), MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: All Eyes On Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024): MI host SRH at Wankhede.
Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no.55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday night. Both teams surely haven't forgotten their first meeting this season where SRH batters went on to score 277 for the loss of wicket. In reply, MI tried hard to chase but could only reach 246.
It will be interesting to see whether Rohit Sharma will be available for this clash as he was used as an impact sub in MI's last game against KKR due to back spasm. SRH would like their openers to get going like they always look to as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head can make this contest one-sided from the first six overs easily.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: SRH In Trouble
MI bounce back as Suryakumar Yadav gets going with his bat and Tilak Varma stands strong with him. SRH really need to break this partnership else they will be out of this contest in the next three overs.
MI: 79/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: MI In Trouble
MI are in deep trouble at the moment. SRH have got three wickets from their powerplay and MI are on the backfoot with Tilak and SKY looking to counter attack.
MI: 66/3 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Gone!
Ishan Kishan bowled by Marco Jansen caught by Mayank Agarwal. Runs keep on flowing as the swing is there but SRH fail to pound on it.
SRH: 31/1 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Chase Begins
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball for SRH. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for Mumbai Indians in chase of 174 runs.
MI: 13/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: SRH Post 173
SRH have posted 173 runs thanks to their skipper Pat Cummins who played a stellar knock of above 30 runs with a stunning strike-rate.
SRH: 173/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Gone!
Abdul Samad LBW by Piyush Chawla. MI on top as Pat Cummins is joined by impact player Sanvir Singh. Bumrah and Thushara in the middle for MI.
SRH: 153/8 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Gone!
Shahbaz Ahmed 10 (12) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Hardik Pandya. MI on top of this contest as SRH go six down now. Abdul Samad comes into bat.
SRH: 122/6 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Gone!
Heinrich Klaasen departs as he is cleaned up by Piyush Chawla. MI on a roll as SRH go five down now. Mumbai Indians bring in Jasprit Bumrah to seal the deal now.
SRH: 103/5 (13.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Mumbai on fire
Mumbai Indians on fire as Travis Head and Nitish Reddy walk back to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla find the breakthrough for MI now.
SRH: 92/4 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Back To Back Wickets
First Abhishek Sharma then Mayank Agarwal walks back to the pavilion. Bumrah and Kamboj have striked for MI finally. SRH still have Head batting on 46 off 27.
SRH: 82/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Frustration for MI
MI debutant Anshul Kamboj got the wicket of Travis Head but it was a no-ball and Head survives. Looks like the luck is on the side of SRH tonight.
SRH: 56/0 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Hyderabad steady
Sunrisers Hyderabad start steady as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head stay in the middle. It looks like a difficult batting wicket at the moment.
SRH: 29/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Slow Start
A slow start from SRH, just saying that by the standards of how they have began this season. 7 runs from the first over.
SRH: 7/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Playing 11s
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Toss Report
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
LIVE IPL 2024: Qualification Race Heated Up
CSK, LSG, and SRH have 12 points each at the moment. The advantage is with Sunrisers Hyderabad as they are game short than both their competitors for the qualifications spot. Only two teams can go further with KKR and RR already securing good points.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Toss Coming Up
The toss for MI vs SRH IPL 2024 game is coming up shortly. Both captains Hardik Pandya and Pat Cummins will be coming out to flip the toss coin at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024: Must Win Game For SRH
SRH need to win this if they wanna keep their hopes for qualification in the playoffs strong as the race for the playoffs is getting heated at the moment. KKR have secured the number 1 spot after yesterday's win over LSG.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Match Timings
The clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The action will begin at 7 PM (IST) between the two sides.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Pandya's debut season fail
Pandya's debut season as MI captain has failed badly as the team is out of the qualification race and now it's just a matter of pride for them to play the remaining matches.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs SRH: Rohit key for MI
Rohit Sharma is key for the Mumbai Indians. His form recently has been below average and Mumbai Indians need him to setup the stage for the middle-order batters to perform.
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Pitch Prediction - Wankhede's Evolution and Spin's Emergence
Anticipation surrounds the Wankhede pitch's behavior, with potential hints of spin-friendly conditions challenging the conventional high-scoring norms, setting the stage for tactical adaptations.
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Travis Head and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eye Landmarks
Travis Head and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's pursuit of personal milestones adds an extra layer of significance to the clash, amplifying the intensity of competition on the field.
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Chawla's Challenge and David's Dominance
Piyush Chawla's battle against SRH's batsmen and Tim David's prowess against left-arm quicks emerge as pivotal match-ups, shaping the narrative of individual duels within the game.
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Abdul Samad's Dual Role
Abdul Samad's contrasting performances in different match scenarios offer a captivating narrative, spotlighting the challenges of adapting to T20 cricket's dynamic demands.
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: MI's Spin Conundrum and SRH's Seam Options
Mumbai Indians grapple with spin resources, while Sunrisers Hyderabad strategize around seam options, underscoring the significance of bowling strategies tailored to match conditions.
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Rohit vs. SRH's Left-Arm Pacers
The potential face-off between Rohit Sharma and SRH's left-arm quicks adds tactical intrigue, highlighting the importance of strategic adaptability in IPL encounters.
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: SRH's Batting Arsenal - Balance Between Potential and Consistency
Sunrisers Hyderabad's formidable batting lineup exudes talent but faces the challenge of converting potential into consistent match-winning performances, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Rohit's Potential Return - MI's Captain and Batting Dynamo
Speculation surrounds Rohit Sharma's comeback, raising hopes for Mumbai Indians as they bank on their skipper's leadership and batting prowess to turn the tide in IPL 2024.
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Playoff Stakes - SRH's Mission to Cement Playoff Spot
Sunrisers Hyderabad's intense battle for a playoff berth adds intrigue to the upcoming clash, highlighting the significance of securing crucial points in the IPL standings.
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 LIVE: Mumbai's Redemption Quest - Fighting to Escape Bottom Position
With Mumbai Indians' aspiration to climb from the bottom of the table, the match promises a gripping narrative of redemption and resurgence in the quest for IPL glory.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs MI Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match taking place at the Wankhede Stadium. We will take you through all the key updates of this match.