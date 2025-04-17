LIVE | MI vs SRH Score, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Take On Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad– Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming
MI vs SRH (Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 20th Match: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Face Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Toss at 7 PM IST, match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.
LIVE MI vs SRH IPL 2025: After chasing a mammoth total in the last game against Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be high on confidence when they take on Mumbai Indians in yet another batting-friendly track of Wankhede stadium on Thursday. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are also coming into this game after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Delhi Capitals. In the IPL 2025 points table both the teams have won just two matches out of six.
Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur
MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan's Emotional Return
After leaving MI, Ishan Kishan will face his old team, adding an emotional element to the match. Expect fireworks from the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman.
MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2025: Travis Head's IPL Impact
Head’s aggressive batting played a major role in SRH’s runners-up finish last year, making him a vital player to watch.
MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2025: Bumrah vs Travis Head
Jasprit Bumrah’s skills could be key to countering SRH’s explosive batsman, Travis Head, who has been in top form this season.
MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2025: Explosive Batting Anticipated
Both teams come into this game after posting 200+ totals in their last outings, promising an action-packed match with big runs.
MI vs SRH Live Score IPL 2025: A Battle of IPL Giants
MI and SRH both have four points from six matches, making this clash crucial for both teams to break the IPL logjam.
