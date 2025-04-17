LIVE MI vs SRH IPL 2025: After chasing a mammoth total in the last game against Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be high on confidence when they take on Mumbai Indians in yet another batting-friendly track of Wankhede stadium on Thursday. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are also coming into this game after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Delhi Capitals. In the IPL 2025 points table both the teams have won just two matches out of six.

Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

