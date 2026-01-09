MI W vs RCB W Live Score, WPL 2026: MI Eyes Title Defense

MI W vs RCB W Live Score, WPL 2026: Defending champions Mumbai Indians Women will begin their Women’s Premier League 2026 journey against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in what is set to be a high-octane season opener. With both teams standing as the only title winners in the league’s brief yet influential history, the clash promises to set the early narrative for a season that could take women’s cricket to new heights, particularly after India’s recent ODI World Cup success.

The 2026 edition represents the league’s first major reset following the mega auction, and the contrasting approaches of the two franchises stand out clearly. Mumbai Indians have prioritised continuity, placing faith in the core group and proven performers who powered their title-winning campaign last season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in contrast, arrive with a refreshed look after moving on from several established names as part of a broader squad overhaul.

Can RCB fill the Ellyse Perry-sized void?

Ellyse Perry’s decision to withdraw from WPL 2026 for personal reasons was communicated well before the auction, giving RCB time to adjust their plans. Captain Smriti Mandhana acknowledged that this early clarity played a key role in shaping the franchise’s auction strategy.

“We knew that she’s not going to be available pre-auction. We had a call with her that she wanted some break for herself so the auction strategy also was around that,” Mandhana said.

Mandhana also pointed out that preparation was the biggest difference this time around. “Knowing it before the auction is a little better. Last season, we got to know about a lot of our injuries post-auction which is very hard.”

Mumbai’s settled core and championship confidence

Mumbai Indians head into the new season with the assurance that comes from stability. Their core unit featuring Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr provides balance, experience and adaptability across varying conditions.

With a potent pace and spin combination spearheaded by Shabnim Ismail and supported by quality spin options, Mumbai look well prepared to exploit match-ups early in the competition. Their squad depth also offers flexibility in the batting order, making them especially formidable while chasing targets.

Weather and pitch conditions

Conditions are expected to be ideal for the match, with no rain forecast during the evening. Temperatures should be around 26°C at the start and are likely to dip to approximately 22°C as the game progresses. Skies are predicted to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted play.

Dew is expected to come into play later in the night, a familiar factor in subcontinent conditions that can make the ball slippery and often favours teams batting second. Venue statistics support this trend, with only four of the 19 women’s T20 matches at this ground having been won by sides batting first. As a result, the captain winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl.

Predicted XI

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Voll, Dayalan Hemalatha, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

MI: Hayley Matthews, Melie Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), G Kamalini (WK), Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha