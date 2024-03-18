IU: 55-3 (8.1) MS Vs IU Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Final Today: Poor Start For Islamabad United
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United (MS vs IU) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Final: Usman Khan emerges as the hero of the innings for Multan Sultans with a resilient half-century anchoring their batting effort.
Live Pakistan Super League 2024 Final: In the final of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium, Karachi, Multan Sultans opted to bat after winning the toss. Despite a shaky start with early wickets falling, including key dismissals of Yasir Khan and David Willey, Usman Khan stabilized the innings with a confident half-century. However, regular wickets hindered Multan's progress, with Imad Wasim proving to be the chief tormentor, claiming a five-wicket haul. Iftikhar Ahmed provided a late surge with aggressive hitting, contributing significantly to Multan's total. Shadab Khan also made notable contributions with the ball for Islamabad United. Despite a recovery towards the end, Multan Sultans managed to post a competitive total of 159 runs for the loss of nine wickets at the end of their innings.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: IU 3 Down
Iftikhar Ahmed strikes, dismissing Shadab Khan with a bowled delivery for 4 runs off 8 balls, providing a breakthrough for Multan Sultans.
Islamabad United need 105 runs in 71 balls
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Iftikhar Ahmed Into The Attack
Iftikhar Ahmed concedes only three singles in his over as Shadab Khan and Guptill work to build the innings, with United reaching fifty runs.
Islamabad United need 105 runs in 72 balls
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Poor Start For IU
Khushdil claims two crucial wickets, dismissing Munro with a stunning catch by Iftikhar Ahmed and Agha Salman caught and bowled, denting Islamabad United's early momentum in the powerplay.
Islamabad United need 114 runs in 84 balls
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: MS Finish On High
In a display of aggressive batting, Iftikhar Ahmed contributes significantly with boundaries and sixes, showcasing a remarkable recovery and keeping Multan Sultans in contention with a formidable total.
MS 159/9 (20) CRR: 7.95
Innings Break
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Welcome Runs From Iftikhar Ahmed
Tymal Mills bowls a mixed over, conceding two sixes to Iftikhar Ahmed who powers United's innings with aggressive hitting, while also creating tension with his partner over a single taken.
MS 141/9 (19) CRR: 7.42
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
Naseem Shah bowls a tight over, conceding only a single while United loses a review on a skiddy short ball against Iftikhar Ahmed, who remains steady at the crease.
MS 128/9 (18) CRR: 7.11
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Wasim Takes 5-Wicket Haul
Iftikhar Ahmed's attempt to take a single results in Abbas Afridi being run out due to a sloppy fielding effort, leaving their team on the brink of being bowled out.
MS 127/9 (17) CRR: 7.47
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: IU On Top
Imad Wasim clinches his fifth wicket by dismissing Jordan caught by Azam Khan for a golden duck, showcasing a remarkable performance in the finale.
MS 126/8 (16.3) CRR: 7.64
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: MS 7 Down
Khushdil departs, caught by Guptill off Imad Wasim's bowling after scoring 11 runs off 13 balls, dealing a blow to Multan's batting lineup.
MS 126/7 (16.2) CRR: 7.71
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: MS 5 Down
Usman Khan's aggressive slog sweep caught by (sub)Jordan Cox off Shadab Khan, dealing a significant blow to the Sultans as United begins strongly after the break.
MS 120/5 (15.2) CRR: 7.83
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Shadab Khan Into The Attack
Shadab Khan returns to the attack, delivering a varied over including a wide and a well-placed boundary by Usman Khan, concluding with a dot ball, ending the over on a positive note.
MS 101/4 (14) CRR: 7.21
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Another Wicket For Wasim
Imad Wasim claims Charles's wicket as he struggles against spin, caught by Naseem Shah at short fine leg, marking Imad's third dismissal in the match.
MS 85/4 (11.4) CRR: 7.29
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: MS 3 Down
Shadab Khan dismisses Rizwan with a flighted googly, caught by Guptill at deep mid-wicket, dealing a significant blow to Multan with his infectious enthusiasm evident.
MS 68/3 (10) CRR: 6.8
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Tight Over By Tymal Mills
Tymal Mills delivers a tight over, conceding only three singles, displaying control and accuracy in his bowling.
MS 53/2 (7) CRR: 7.57
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: MS Bounce Back
Hunain Shah concedes three boundaries, targeting Usman Khan with short deliveries, but Rizwan retaliates with two fours, asserting his dominance.
MS 41/2 (5) CRR: 8.2
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: MS Rebuild
Usman Khan and Rizwan rotate the strike with singles as Naseem Shah bowls a variety of deliveries, including a well-saved boundary by Shadab, with Usman Khan joining Rizwan at the crease.
MS 18/2 (3) CRR: 6
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Willey Fails
Willey is bowled by Imad Wasim for 6 runs, attempting to drive but chopping onto his stumps, ending the pinch-hitting experiment.
MS 15/2 (2.1) CRR: 6.92
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Poor Start For Multan Sultans
Yasir Khan departs for 6 as he mistimes a lofted shot, caught by Tymal Mills off Imad Wasim's delivery.
MS 8/1 (1.4) CRR: 4.8
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Playing XIs
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Toss Report
In the final of Pakistan Super League 2024, Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bat first at the National Stadium, Karachi on Monday.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Mohammad Rizwan's Astute Captaincy
Mohammad Rizwan's astute captaincy guides Multan Sultans with exemplary performances and strategic acumen, inspiring his team to perform at their best and navigate challenges effectively.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Usama Mir's Bowling Masterclass
Usama Mir shines as a standout performer for Multan Sultans, bamboozling opposition batsmen with his bowling variations and playing a crucial role in his team's success throughout the tournament.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Colin Munro's Explosive Batting
Colin Munro's explosive batting for Islamabad United unleashes a barrage of boundaries and sixes, propelling his team's run-scoring efforts and posing a formidable challenge to the opposition.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Agha Salman's Batting Brilliance
Agha Salman's exceptional batting form for Islamabad United consistently delivers impactful performances, bolstering his team's run-scoring capabilities and adding depth to their batting lineup.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Key Player Battle - Usman Khan vs. Naseem Shah
The clash between Multan's explosive batsman Usman Khan and Islamabad's lethal pace bowler Naseem Shah promises an exhilarating duel, shaping up as a pivotal battle in the final match.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Pitch Report - Batting Paradise
The National Stadium pitch in Karachi favors batsmen, facilitating high-scoring encounters and testing bowlers to adapt and innovate in containing the opposition amidst a challenging environment.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Islamabad's Playoff Resurgence
Islamabad United showcases resilience in the playoffs, securing a final berth with consecutive victories, highlighting their ability to thrive under pressure and emerge as formidable contenders.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Favorable Weather Conditions
With minimal chances of rain, the PSL 2024 final witnesses ideal playing conditions, allowing both teams to showcase their skills without interruptions from inclement weather, ensuring an uninterrupted and thrilling final match.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Dominance in League Stage
Multan Sultans assert dominance during the league stage, topping the points table with a blend of formidable batting and disciplined bowling performances, setting the stage for an enthralling final showdown.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Clash of Titans
Captains Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan lead their teams, Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, with exceptional leadership and strategic prowess on display throughout the intense final match.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Full Squads
Multan Sultans Squad: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim
Islamabad United Squad: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah