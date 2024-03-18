MS vs IU Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Final Today: Multan Sultans Fight With Islamabad United For Trophy
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United (MS vs IU) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Final: Islamabad United secured their final spot with consecutive playoff wins.
Live Pakistan Super League 2024 Final: The PSL 2024 final will see Multan Sultans led by Mohammad Rizwan face off against Shadab Khan's Islamabad United at Karachi's National Stadium on March 18. Multan, topping the league stage, showcases strength in both batting and bowling. Islamabad United, securing their final spot with consecutive playoff wins, has a batting-heavy lineup but a less cohesive bowling unit. Key battles include Usman Khan versus Naseem Shah, Agha Salman against Usama Mir, and Mohammad Rizwan versus Shadab Khan. Key players for Multan include Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, and Reeza Hendricks, with Usama Mir and Mohammad Ali leading the bowling attack. For Islamabad, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, and Agha Salman shine in batting, with Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan pivotal in bowling. With a favourable weather forecast and a batting-friendly pitch, the final promises an exhilarating clash between two top PSL teams.
PSL 2024 Final Live Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Full Squads
Multan Sultans Squad: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Tayyab Tahir, Aftab Ibrahim
Islamabad United Squad: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah