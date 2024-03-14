MS vs PZ Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan

Live Pakistan Super League 2024: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, the Multan Sultans are set to face Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier 1 match on March 14 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, marking a crucial stage in the tournament. The clash determines the first finalist, with both teams having showcased strong performances throughout the league stage. Multan Sultans, securing seven wins out of ten matches, displayed dominance in their recent victory against Quetta Gladiators, thanks to notable contributions from Mohammad Rizwan and Johnson Charles. Conversely, Peshawar Zalmi's journey concluded with a narrow win against Karachi Kings, anchored by Babar Azam and Rovman Powell's efforts. The pitch at the venue has historically favoured bowlers, but with it being a knockout game, expectations lean towards a balanced surface supporting both batting and bowling.

