NewsCricket
PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE 2024

MS vs PZ Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (MS vs PZ) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Qualifier: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi vie for a spot in the final in Qualifier 1, following impressive league performances.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 07:15 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Live Pakistan Super League 2024: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, the Multan Sultans are set to face Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier 1 match on March 14 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, marking a crucial stage in the tournament. The clash determines the first finalist, with both teams having showcased strong performances throughout the league stage. Multan Sultans, securing seven wins out of ten matches, displayed dominance in their recent victory against Quetta Gladiators, thanks to notable contributions from Mohammad Rizwan and Johnson Charles. Conversely, Peshawar Zalmi's journey concluded with a narrow win against Karachi Kings, anchored by Babar Azam and Rovman Powell's efforts. The pitch at the venue has historically favoured bowlers, but with it being a knockout game, expectations lean towards a balanced surface supporting both batting and bowling.

Follow Live Cricket Updates Of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Qualifier From PSL 2024. 

14 March 2024
19:15 PM

Pakistan Super League 2024 Live: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

19:12 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' Live coverage of Pakistan Super League 2024. Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi in qualifier, for over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!
DNA Video
BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Know about VIP candidate of BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: A picture that puts BCCI to shame
DNA Video
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA Video
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA Video
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
DNA Video
President of Pakistan will make his daughter the first lady
DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds