MI vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2020 Final: Marcus Stoinis falls for duck

10 November 2020, 19:32 PM
Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to open Delhi Capitals' innings today. Trent Boult to open the proceedings for Mumbai Indians.
10 November 2020, 19:17 PM
Mumbai Indians have made just one change in their Playing XI for the summit showdown against the Delhi Capitals. Rahul Chahar misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in.
10 November 2020, 19:12 PM
LINEUPS:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
10 November 2020, 19:01 PM
Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bat first against Mumbai Indians.
10 November 2020, 18:59 PM
The toss for the high-octane final clash of the IPL 13 will take place shortly !
10 November 2020, 18:59 PM
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer engages in final pre-match warm-up as he looks to lead his side to maiden IPL 2020 glory.
10 November 2020, 18:58 PM
The Big Day is finally here as Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals.
