Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Final: Delhi end Powerplay at 41/3

10 November 2020, 20:13 PM
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are currently batting at the crease at their respective scores of 12 and 20 as Delhi Capitals have managed to cross the 50-run mark after losing three wickets cheaply. DC 51/3 (8 overs)
10 November 2020, 20:06 PM
16 runs off the last two overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (14) smashed the second delivery of the fifth over by Trent Boult between extra and mid-off before he hit the fifth delivery aerially towards extra cover for another boundary as Delhi Capitals end Powerplay at 41/3.
10 November 2020, 20:00 PM
WICKET!! Delhi Capitals have lost their third wicket inside the first four overs. Star opener Shikhar Dhawan falls cheaply for 15 runs after being clean bowled by Jayant Yadav on the third ball of the fourth over. Not the kind of start DC were looking for in the final clash. DC 25/3 (4 overs)
10 November 2020, 19:48 PM
WICKET!! Another wicket for Trent Boult. Ajinkya Rahane, who came to bat at No.3 alongside opener Shikhar Dhawan, departs cheaply for two runs after being taken by Quinton de Kock on the fourth delivery of the third over. DC 16/2 (2.4 overs)
10 November 2020, 19:43 PM
WICKET!!! Trent Boult gives breakthrough to Mumbai Indians on the very first ball. Delhi Capitals opener Marcus Stoinis falls for a golden duck after being caught behind the wicket by Quinton de Kock. DC 5/1 (1 over)
10 November 2020, 19:32 PM
Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to open Delhi Capitals' innings today. Trent Boult to open the proceedings for Mumbai Indians.
10 November 2020, 19:17 PM
Mumbai Indians have made just one change in their Playing XI for the summit showdown against the Delhi Capitals. Rahul Chahar misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in.
10 November 2020, 19:12 PM
LINEUPS:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
10 November 2020, 19:01 PM
Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bat first against Mumbai Indians.
10 November 2020, 18:59 PM
The toss for the high-octane final clash of the IPL 13 will take place shortly !
10 November 2020, 18:59 PM
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer engages in final pre-match warm-up as he looks to lead his side to maiden IPL 2020 glory.
10 November 2020, 18:58 PM
The Big Day is finally here as Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals.
