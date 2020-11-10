Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Final: Delhi end Powerplay at 41/3

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the high-octane final clash of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns with first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals ended the league stage of the IPL 13 on the top two positions in the standings with nine and eight wins, respectively from 14 matches.

In the Qualifier 1, Ishan Kishan (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) smashed a half-century each before Jasprit Bumrah claimed a four-wicket haul to help Mumbai thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs at the Dubai International Stadium and book their place in the final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals clinched a 17-run victory over David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (the winner of Eliminator between SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday to storm into their maiden summit showdown of the IPL.

While the Rohit Sharma-led team will look to add another trophy to their account, Delhi have made it to their maiden final and will be keen to achieve their first IPL glory.

The two sides have locked horns in a total of 27 matches so far, with Mumbai emerging victorious on 15 occasions in contrast to Delhi Capitals' 12 wins.As far as the last five meetings between the two teams are concerned, the Rohit Sharma-led team has clinched victories in four matches, while Delhi has won only one encounter.

