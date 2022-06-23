Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Live Score Updates: Sarfaraz Khan carries Mumbai hopes
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Day 2 Match Updates: Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
An unheralded bunch of Madhya Pradesh bowlers stuck to its plans as a star-studded Mumbai side toiled its way to 248 for five on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final in Bengaluru. Despite an opening stand of 87 between Prithvi Shaw (47, 79 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (78, 163 balls), Mumbai failed to drive home the advantage on a pitch that wasn't conducive for strokeplay.
A 400-plus first-innings total will now depend on the season’s highest run-getter Sarfaraz Khan (40 batting, 125 balls), who is looking good for another big knock with the dependable Shams Mulani (12 batting, 43 balls) giving him company. While left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was the tireless operator from one end, having sent down 31 overs for figures of 1 for 91, seamer Gaurav Yadav (23-5-68-0) was distinctly unlucky and the wickets column don’t reflect the relentless pressure that he put on Mumbai batters, especially skipper Shaw.
In fact, it was the pressure applied by Yadav which helped nippy seamer Anubhav Agarwal (19-3-56-2) and tall off-spinner Saransh Jain (17-2-31-2) to share the bulk of the spoils, with some intelligent execution of plans.
Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated Day 1
Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored another fine half-century but MP struck at regular intervals to restrict Prithvi Shaw's side to 248/5 on Day 1. Read all about it here.
