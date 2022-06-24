NewsCricket
RANJI TROPHY 2022

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Day 3 Live Score Updates: Yash Dubey, Rajat Patidar carry MP to 284 for 2 at team

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Day 3 Match Updates: Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Day 3 Live Score Updates: Yash Dubey, Rajat Patidar carry MP to 284 for 2 at team
Yash Dubey (44 not out) and Shubham Sharma (41 not out) added 76 runs off 147 balls for the second wicket as they carried Madhya Pradesh to 123/1 in 41 overs, trailing Mumbai by 251 runs at stumps on day two of the Ranji Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday (June 23). After bowling out Mumbai for 374, with Sarfaraz Khan making a stunning 134, his fourth century of the season, Dubey and Himanshu Mantri stitched a stubborn opening stand of 47, keeping the fast bowlers at bay and after settling against them, Dubey welcomed left-arm spinner Shams Mulani with a boundary perfectly dissecting between mid-wicket and mid-on.

Then, it was Mantri’s turn to take on Mulani, dancing down the pitch and hitting him for back-to-back sixes, followed by driving him through short cover. Post tea, Mantri was trapped in front of stumps by pacer Tushar Deshpande. Shubham came out and began by striking boundaries thrice against Deshpande and Dhawal Kulkarni.

That set the tone for Sharma as well as Dubey to take boundaries on a regular basis despite Deshpande getting some help with movement off the seam and extra bounce, with Mulani often being taken to the cleaners by the duo. With both batters looking rock-solid and having faced 131 and 65 balls respectively, Madhya Pradesh will be fancying their chances of taking an upper hand over Mumbai on day three.

24 June 2022
15:14 PM

Patidar & Yash keep MP going

Yash Dubey and Rajat Patidar keep MP on top of the contest against Mumbai as they cross the 300-run mark for MP with just two wickets lost. Mumbai are in deep trouble now and need to find wickets in quick succession.

MP- 315/2 (101 Overs), Patidar 39 (36) & Dubey 121 (306)

14:16 PM

MP cross 300-run mark

Madhya Pradesh cross the 300-run mark with Rajat Patidar and Yash Dubey in the middle. Mumbai have got one wicket today and will look to dismiss the MP batters now in quick succession. MP on the other hand are looking comfortable at the Day 3 Tea break.

MP- 301/2 (98 Overs), Dubey 119 (299) & Patidar 27 (25)

13:53 PM

OUT!

Shubham S Sharma 116 (215) caught by Hardik Tamore bowled by Mohit Avasthi.  Mumbai finally break the 222-run partnership after searching for a wicket in desperation. Rajat Patidar comes in to bat now for MP.

MP- 280/2 (91 Overs)

13:49 PM

Dubey & Sharma going STRONG

Madhya Pradesh are in cruise control at the moment with Yash Dubey and Shubham S Sharma batting on a partnership 219 runs. Mumbai are desperate for a wicket but MP batters are giving them no easy pickings at the moment.

MP- 265/1 (87 Overs), Shubham 115 (207) & Yash Dubey 111 (266)

MP trail by 109 runs

13:12 PM

Shubham completes TON

Shubham S Sharma completes his century. Brilliant batting by the MP batter, what a performance by him and Dubey in the most important clash of the tournament. Completes his ton in style with a beautiful cover drive for four.

MP- 259/1 (89 Overs), Shubham 111 (194) & Dubey 109 (257)

12:52 PM

MP looking GOOD

Madhya Pradesh are looking in a comfortable situation at the moment as Dubey has completed his century with Shubham S Sharma reaching his after getting into the nervous-nineties. Mumbai are desperate for a wicket and need to find one if they want to make a comeback in this Ranji Trophy final 2022.

MP- 234/1 (77 Overs), Dubey 106 (241) & Shubham 90 (173)

11:36 AM

Yash Dubey notches up hundred

Young MP opener Yash Dubey notches up a century in the Ranji Trophy final with a four off Tanush Kotian. Dubey century comes off 234 balls and MP are 228/1 in 76 overs at lunch on Day 3.

11:32 AM

Madhya Pradesh bring up 200

MP have notched up 200 in their first innings for the loss of just 1 wicket with Yash Dubey batting on 80 and Shubham Sharma on 83. MP are 202/1 in 68 overs.

11:11 AM

Shubham Sharma takes on Tanush Kotian

Shubham Sharma smashes his 11th four, hitting off-spinner Tanush Kotian over his head for four to reach 82. MP are 198/1 in 67 overs.

10:41 AM

Shubham Sharma smashes a SIX

Shubham Sharma hammers Shams Mulani straight back over his head for the first six of the innings to move to 71. Yash Dubey is also on 71 as MP move to 181/1 in 62 overs.

10:26 AM

Yash Dubey breaks the shackles

Yash Dubey finally gets his 8th four of the match, the first four from the MP batters after nearly 8 overs. Dube moves to 62 and MP are 163/1 in 55 overs.

09:49 AM

Dhawal Kulkarni bouncer hits Yash Dubey

Opener Yash Dubey is hit flush on the helmet by Dhawal Kulkarni as MP physio rushes on to the field. Dubey unbeaten on 56 as MP reach 153/1 in 53rd over.

09:45 AM

Now Shubham Sharma reaches half-century

Shubham Sharma completes his ninth first-class half-century off 74 balls with a single off Tushar Deshpande. MP are 140/1 in 45th over.

09:42 AM

Yash Dubey completes fifty

Opener Yash Dubey moves along to a well-compiled fifty with a couple off Mohit Avasthi. Dubey notches up 50 off 139 balls as MP reach 139/1 in 44 overs.

09:36 AM

Shubham Sharma gets couple of fours

Shubham Sharma is racing to his fifty, smashing a couple of fours off Tushar Deshpande to move to 49 off 71 balls. MP are 135/1 in 43 overs.

09:04 AM

Yash Dubey close to fifty

Yash Dubey gets the first boundary of the day, guiding Mohit Avasthi through point for his 7th four to move to 48. MP are 127/1 in 42 overs.

09:03 AM

MP off to fine start

Madhya Pradesh are off to a solid start, reaching 123/1 in 41 overs at stumps on Day 2.

09:02 AM

Hello and Welcome to our Live coverage of Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Day 3.

