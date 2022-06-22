NewsCricket
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates: Mumbai win the toss, will bat first

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 09:26 AM IST

Ahead of his team’s Ranji Trophy 2022 final against Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar has said that the occasion is all about the players. Mumbai, who are 41-time champions have reached their 47th Ranji Trophy final overall and their first since 2016-17. Their semi-final tie against Uttar Pradesh was a draw, with Mumbai advancing on basis of their first-innings lead.

Muzumdar is clear that it is not about him. He has already won the competition as a captain and has been part of many title-winning teams. His counterpart and Madhya Pradesh head coach Chandrakant Pandit has won titles with Mumbai and Vidharbha in the past. “It is all about the players. Of course, every team has its own engine room, but at the same time, the main focus has to be the players. He (Pandit) is a proven customer. This is my first season (as coach); his must be the umpteenth season. I would not like to compare. He has been there, done that,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Muzumdar as saying.

The head coach feels that his side has done extremely well in the red-ball cricket and is certain that the newer talent will serve Mumbai for a long time. “When I took up this job, all the entire association asked about was getting back in red-ball cricket. That was our main focus. Coming so far, we have slightly tried to achieve that. Credit to the boys, they are on track. Red-ball cricket was a concern for everyone from Mumbai,” he said.

Check the live score and updates from Day 1 of Ranji Trophy Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh HERE.

22 June 2022
09:21 AM

Livesteam and TV details HERE

You can catch the Live action from Mumbai vs MP Ranji Trophy final on livestream and on TV as well. Check all the details HERE

09:18 AM

Here are the Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Playing XI...

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi

MP: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (capt), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav Yadav, Parth Sahani

09:17 AM

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw wins toss

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw has won the toss and decided to BAT first. 

09:17 AM

Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2022 final.

