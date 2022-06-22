Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal going strong as Mumbai reach 105 at lunch
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Day 1 Match Updates: Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh at M. Chinnasway Stadium in Bengaluru.
Ahead of his team’s Ranji Trophy 2022 final against Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar has said that the occasion is all about the players. Mumbai, who are 41-time champions have reached their 47th Ranji Trophy final overall and their first since 2016-17. Their semi-final tie against Uttar Pradesh was a draw, with Mumbai advancing on basis of their first-innings lead.
Muzumdar is clear that it is not about him. He has already won the competition as a captain and has been part of many title-winning teams. His counterpart and Madhya Pradesh head coach Chandrakant Pandit has won titles with Mumbai and Vidharbha in the past. “It is all about the players. Of course, every team has its own engine room, but at the same time, the main focus has to be the players. He (Pandit) is a proven customer. This is my first season (as coach); his must be the umpteenth season. I would not like to compare. He has been there, done that,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Muzumdar as saying.
The head coach feels that his side has done extremely well in the red-ball cricket and is certain that the newer talent will serve Mumbai for a long time. “When I took up this job, all the entire association asked about was getting back in red-ball cricket. That was our main focus. Coming so far, we have slightly tried to achieve that. Credit to the boys, they are on track. Red-ball cricket was a concern for everyone from Mumbai,” he said.
Mumbai are 105/1 at lunch
Mumbai head to lunch on Day 1 at 105/1 after 36 overs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is on 43 and Armaan Jaffer unbeaten on 14.
Mumbai cross 100-run mark
Mumbai notch up their 100 before lunch. Mumbai are 105/1 in 35 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal on 43 and Armaan Jaffer on 14.
Armaan Jaffer gets first boundary
Armaan Jaffer, coming in at No. 3, hits Anubhav Agarwal down the ground past mid-on for first boundary. Mumbai are 95/1 in 31 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal on 40 and Armaan Jaffer on 7.
Prithvi Shaw falls for 47
Prithvi Shaw smashes his fifth four to move along to 47 but was dismissed soon after with Anubhav Agarwal bowling him soon after. Mumbai are 87/1 in 28 overs.
Prithvi Shaw gets first SIX of game
Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw smashes Kumar Kartikeya for a six and a four to move along to 32. Mumbai are 65/0 in 19 overs and its drinks on Day 1.
50-run stand!
Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal take Mumbai past 50
Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have brought up 50-run partnership for the opening wicket. Jaiswal is on 32 and Shaw on 21 as Mumbai reach 54/0 in 18 overs.
Couple of fours for Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw hits Gaurav Yadav for a couple of fours to move along to 16 off 25 balls. Mumbai are 37/0 in 10 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal on 20.
Yashasvi Jaiswal gets first SIX
Yashasvi Jaiswal has broken the shackles, smashes left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya over long-on for six and follows it up with a 4 to move to 18 off 24 balls. Mumbai are 24/0 in 7 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal SURVIVES
There is complete miscommunication between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw with the former halfway down the wicket. However, fielder throws wide and MP keeper fails to collect as Jaiswal survies on 6. Mumbai are 12/0 in 4 overs.
Prithvi Shaw gets first boundary
Mumbai captain gets first boundary of the match in the second over off Anubhav Agarwal. Mumbai are 9/0 after 2 overs with Shaw on 5.
Here are the Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Playing XI...
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi
MP: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (capt), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav Yadav, Parth Sahani
Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw wins toss
Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw has won the toss and decided to BAT first.
Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2022 final.
